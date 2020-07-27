France Health Minister Olivier Veran Makes COVID-19 Tests Free Amid Rising Cases

France’s Health Minister Olivier Veran recently announced signing a decree which will essentially make COVID-19 tests free for everyone in the country. According to reports, Veran also mentioned that anyone who takes a COVID-19 test is now entitled to a refund. The minister also expressed concern about the rising number of cases but added that it was still too early to talk about the possibility of a second wave.

In regards to a possible second wave in France, ANI quoted Veran saying "We cannot talk about a second wave at this time. But one thing is for sure, within a few days, we saw the number of positive cases rise sharply after it had declined for thirteen weeks." The French Health Minister appealed to the youth to remain vigilant and not to take the COVID-19 virus lightly.

As per reports, the youth in France have been eager to return to large social gatherings after several weeks in lockdown. As a result, they have become the worst enemies of health experts and are reportedly a major cause for the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in France.

As per John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre, France has recorded 217,801 positive virus cases since the beginning of the pandemic and has a death toll of 30,195. The COVID-19 pandemic has now infected over 16 million people around the world.

(With ANI inputs)

