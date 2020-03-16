Donald Glover Releases 12-song Surprise Album Featuring Ariana Grande, SZA

American actor and rapper Donald Glover unveiled a surprise 12-song new album for his fans in the wee hours of the morning on March 15. According to international entertainment media reports, the collection titled "Donald Glover Presents" and features Ariana Grande, 21 Savage, and SZA. The album is streaming on loop on Glover's website.

The surprise album that was verified by Glover’s management, and it features the 2018 Childish Gambino single Feels Like Summer, Warlords - which debuted at his 2019 Coachella set, and Algorythm, a song Glover performed during his This Is America Tour.

Donald Glover, AKA Childish Gambino, dropped a new album while we were sleeping



VOLUME UP 🎶 🔥 👀pic.twitter.com/ILA7ItPA0j — Alejandro Guerra (@Cinephile420) March 15, 2020

DONALD GLOVER X ARIANA GRANDE pic.twitter.com/qG75lK05gn — ER HEIGHTS (@erheights_) March 15, 2020

Four-Panel illustration

The website where the collection is streaming does not contain any information about the album. It features a four-panel illustration depicting a crowd of people in the middle of what seems to be a riot, some of them appear alarmed and panicked while the others are excited.

(Pic Credit: Twitter)

