Farah Khan proud of own 'foresight' with 'coronavirus masks in 2004', see hilarious post

While coronavirus is spreading panic across the globe, a section is also looking at it in a light-hearted manner. Be it memes, funny posts over the pandemic or other events around it, there has been a lot that has brought a smile on people’s faces amid the worry. Farah Khan was one of those who had a fun-filled take over people taking precautions with masks.

The choreographer-turned-director shared a still from a hilarious sequence in Main Hoon Na where Satish Shah, as a professor, accidentally spits on students while talking and students wear masks to remain protected.

Farah shared how she showed ‘foresight’ with the ‘corona masks’ way back in 2004.

Here’s the post

Main Hoon Na was Farah’s debut directorial starring Shah Rukh Khan, Amrita Rao, Zayed Khan, Sushmita Sen, Kirron Kher, Suniel Shetty, among others. The action-drama, revolved around SRK’s character of an Armyman while being tasked with the duty to protect Amrita Rao in her college and reconciling with his stepmother and half-brother.

The above-mentioned scene takes place in the college, where SRK’s character joins as a student.

Earlier, Farah had an interesting take on kids getting holidays due to the virus outbreak, and how they planned to spend the ‘staycation’ with games like Pictionary, while taking care of one’s health.

Meanwhile, the entertainment industry is set to get a two-week break with film shoots being put off till March 31 amid the coronavirus threat. Film associations made the decision in a meeting on Sunday. This is after numerous films like Sooryavanshi release was pushed ahead and shooting of films like Jersey was put on hold.

