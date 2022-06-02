'Don't Share Sidhu Moosewala's Unreleased Tracks': Gippy Grewal's Plea To Musicians

Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa, Punjab by unidentified assailants, who fired nearly 30 bullets. The murder has taken the nation by storm, with celebrities of politics, entertainment and netizens expressing their grief and outrage.

Several artistes from the film and music industry took to social media to mourn his untimely loss. Actor-singer Gippy Grewal has now penned down a note online, addressed to the music producers who have worked with him. The Punjabi star has demanded that all unreleased music of the late star, be it finished or unfinished tracks, be handed over to Moosewala's father.

Gippy Grewal on Sidhu Moosewala's unreleased tracks

Grewal took to Twitter to pen down a note about Sidhu Moosewala's unreleased music and warned that 'legal action' will be taken against individuals who release or leak any of his work. He requested that the content be handed over to his father, after Moosewala's Bhog, an observance service for the actor-politician, which will take place on June 8. He emphasised that 'his father is the only one' who has the right to make any decisions after his tragic demise. His note read:

"We request all the music producers Sidhu has worked with in the past, to refrain from releasing or sharing his finished/unfinished tracks. If his work gets leaked, we will take legal action against the individuals involved. Please hand over all the content to his father after Sidhu's Bhog on June 8th. Also, if someone from his extended family or friends, contacts any of his music producers for his work, please do not share anything. His father is the only one who should get to decide everything."

Sidhu Moosewala murder

Moosewala was shot in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29 and was rushed to the hospital after he sustained several bullet injuries, but was declared dead on arrival. His funeral took place on May 31, amid a sea of followers and supporters, who were heartbroken by the news. Slogans against the Bhagwant Mann government echoed at the location and visuals of the late star's family mourning his loss had gone viral online.