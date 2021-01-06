Dr. Dre Hospitalised In ICU Suffering A Brain Aneurysm; Updates Fans 'I'm Doing Great'

On January 6, 2021, Dr. Dre took to his official Instagram handle and shared a monochrome picture of himself in the music studio. While sharing the picture, the rapper broke his silence after being hospitalised for a brain aneurysm. According to TMZ, Dr. Dre was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles on January 4, 2021, after suffering an aneurysm. The outlet also reported that the 55-year-old rapper is now stable and lucid.

Dr. Dre hospitalised after suffering a brain aneurysm

Dr. Dre's news

While sharing the picture, Dr. Dre wrote, “Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team”. He further added, “I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”. As soon as the picture was uploaded, his friends and fans started pouring love in the comments.

Karlie Redd commented, “Thank Goodness” with several praying emoticons. Kuk Harrell wrote, “AWESOME SIR!!!!!”. Conor McGregor too dropped, “Still Dre!”, Jason Mitchell commented, “We love you bug brudda”. One of his fans commented, “THE ICON IS STILL HERE” with several fire emoticons. Another one wrote, “come back stronger king!”. Several celebrities like LL Cool J, Missy Elliot, Ellen DeGeneres, Juicy J, G-Eazy, Ice, Cube and Corey Feldman took to their official Twitter handle after knowing about Dr. Dre's brain aneurysm well.

Dre is recovering nicely. âœŠðŸ¾ — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) January 6, 2021

ðŸ¥ºPrayers up for Dr. Dre and his family for healing & Strength over his mind & bodyðŸ™ðŸ¾ https://t.co/WI4k3d9U4w — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) January 6, 2021

Praying for Dre — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 6, 2021

MORE TERRIBLE NEWS! I REALLY HOPE THIS IS FALSE, BUT I DOUBT IT â¦@TMZâ© IS KNOWN 2 #FACTCHECK HEALTH REPORTS. THE GOOD DR HAS ALWAYS BEEN 1 OF MY PRODUCING HEROES, & GAVE ME PROPS WHEN WE MET, I PRAY 4 HIM 2 B SURROUNDED BY HEALING ENERGY RIGHT NOW! https://t.co/sekscgSTrp — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) January 6, 2021

Noooooo not Dr Dre ðŸ™ðŸ¿ðŸ™ðŸ¿ðŸ™ðŸ¿ praying for a speedy recovery — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) January 6, 2021

PRAYERS UP FOR DR DRE ðŸ’” — G-Eazy (@G_Eazy) January 6, 2021

Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr. Dre. pic.twitter.com/dWSgzunpjj — Ice Cube (@icecube) January 6, 2021

Dr. Dre is hospitalised about six months after his wife Nicole Young filed for a divorce due to irreconcilable differences. According to USA Today, in the documents submitted in Los Angeles County Superior Court on June 29, 2020, Nichole is seeking spousal support from Dr. Dre. The couple got married in the year 1996.

The couple has two children- a son, Truice (23 years) and a daughter, Truly (19 years). The rapper also has four children from his previous relationships. Dr Dre has gained a major fortune as a rapper, record producer, audio engineer, record executive and entrepreneur. He is also the founder and CEO of Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics.

Image Source: Dr. Dre Instagram

