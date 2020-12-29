'Doc Hollywood' Cast: Read About The Cast Of The 1991 American Rom-com

Doc Hollywood is an American rom-com film. It released in 1991 and is directed by Michael Caton-Jones. The movie is based on Neil B. Shulman's book What? Dead...Again?. Doc Hollywood cast includes Michael J. Fox, Julie Warner, Barnard Hughes, Woody Harrelson, David Ogden Stiers and others.

The movie is about Ben who is on his way to Los Angeles. He has completed his medical studies and is going to make money in L.A. as a plastic surgeon. But when comes across through a small town he finds himself attached to the place and people there. The film was shot on location in Micanopy, Florida. IMDb rates Doc Hollywood as 6.2 out of 10. Read ahead to know more about the cast of Doc Hollywood.

Doc Hollywood cast -

Michael J. Fox as Dr Benjamin Stone

Michael J. Fox is the lead character of the film. He is an aspiring surgeon who decides to go to L.A. as a plastic surgeon. Michael has a film and television career spanning from the 1970s. He is the receiver of various awards.

Julie Warner as Vialula/Lou

Julie Warner played the role of a tomboyish ambulance driver. In the film, she lived in Grady who is a single mother and is a law student. Julie is an American actress and is very well recognized for her role in this movie.

Barnard Hughes as Dr Aurelius Hogue

Barnard portrayed the role of an elderly doctor in Grady. Bernard was an American actor of television, theatre and film. He became famous for a variety of roles. He most-notable roles came after middle age. He was often cast as a dithering authority figure or grandfatherly elder.

Woody Harrelson as Hank Gordon

Woody played the role of Grady's local insurance salesman in the film. Woodrow is an American actor who is the recipient of numerous awards. He became known for his role as a bartender on the NBC sitcom named Cheers.

David Ogden Stiers as Mayor Nick Nicholson

David played the role of a mayor of Grady. In the movie, he was also the owner of the town's café. David has appeared in numerous productions on Broadway theatre. He originated the role of Feldman in The Magic Show.

