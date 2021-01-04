Remember The Time When BTS' Jimin Revealed The Name Of His Hollywood Crush; Read

In an interview with the E! news over three years ago, before the popular South Korean group BTS was scheduled to appear on the American Music Awards, the group featured in a fun interview with the portal. The BTS members including RM, J-Hope, Jin, V, Suga, Jung Kook and Jimin talked about their celebrity crushes. Read on to know when BTS' Jimin revealed about his celebrity crush.

Jimin's celebrity crush

Jimin revealed that he has a crush on the Notebook fame actor Rachel McAdams. Meanwhile, the rest of the team also revealed about the A-lister names of their crushes. While Jimin crushed on the Mean Girls, Vows of Love fame actor, RM named Blake Lively as his Hollywood crush.

Jin named Anne Hathaway, while J-Hope named Amanda Seyfried as his favourite crush. Rapper Suga named Scarlett Johannsson as his crush. Meanwhile, V, who named Rachel McAdams as his crush too, also named Lily Collins and finally the youngest member of the BTS group, Jungkook, couldn't remember the name of his celebrity crush at that time.

A while ago, on December 24, 2020, BTS’ Jimin took to his official Twitter handle and surprised his fans with a present on Christmas Eve. He released his new song on Christmas eve. The song is now available on Soundcloud and YouTube. The title of the new Christmas tune is Christmas Love and is produced by Slow Rabbit, Jimin and RM. Recently Jimin's songs have been doing pretty well considering the number of streams his single songs get on Spotify.

A few days ago, a BTS member gathered huge attention on his birthday on December 30. The BTS band member Kim Taehyung, popularly known by his stage name V celebrated his 25th birthday on December 30. For his birthday celebration, the BTS ARMY from China wished the singer by displaying his birthday wish on the tallest building in the world.

V's birthday is considered as a major event for his fans worldwide and to celebrate this occasion. His fan base in China, which is known as the China Baidu Vbar, arranged for the Burj Khalifa to light up with Taehyung name and visuals at the stroke of midnight at the South Korean time, to ring in his birthday. Kim Taehyung's Burj Khalifa video caused the tallest building in the world light up with wishes for the singer.

