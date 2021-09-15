Drake Returns To No. 1 On Billboard 100 Chart With Certified Lover Boy Having 48 Producers

As the fans continue to shower love and appreciation on the musician Drake for his recently released album, Certified Lover Boy, it will be a delight for them to learn that the artist has jumped to number 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 Chart.

Drake was earlier on number 21 and he recently topped the list by surpassing Kanye West's Donda and earned his 10th No.1 album, becoming the eighth artist to reach the milestone. All the 21 songs from Drake’s Certified Lover Boy are currently in the top 40 of Billboard Hot 100. Way 2 Sexy, featuring Future and Young Thug, leads at No. 1, followed by Girls Want Girls (No. 2); Fair Trade (No. 3); Champagne Poetry (No. 4); and Knife Talk featuring 21 Savage and Project Pat (No. 5). It is a lesser-known fact that Drake's album was backed by 48 producers, including Supah Mario, Mark Borino, Eli Brown, and others. Here's the list of all the 48 producers.

Drake's Producers' List:

Noah “40” Shebib (produced “The Remorse” and co-produced “Champagne Poetry,” “In the Bible” featuring Lil Durk and Giveon, “N 2 Deep” featuring future, “Yebba’s Heartbreak” featuring Yebba, “Race My Mind,” “Fountains” featuring Tems, “Get Along Better” featuring Ty Dolla Sign, and “Fucking Fans”) Mark Borino (co-produced “Papi’s Home”) Oriyomi Ojelade (co-produced “Papi’s Home”) Supah Mario (co-produced “Papi’s Home”) Ambezza (co-produced “Girls Want Girls” featuring Lil Baby) Maneesh El-Khatib (co-produced “Champagne Poetry” and “7 am on Bridle Path”) Oliver El-Khatib (co-produced “Champagne Poetry”) Masego (co-produced “Champagne Poetry”) Jarrel Young (co-produced “Papi’s Home”) OZ (co-produced “Girls Want Girls” featuring Lil Baby, “Love All” featuring Jay-Z, “Fair Trade” featuring Travis Scott, and “No Friends in the Industry”) Austin Powerz (co-produced “In the Bible” featuring Lil Durk and Giveon) Eli Brown (co-produced “In the Bible” featuring Lil Durk and Giveon) Travis Scott (co-produced “Fair Trade” featuring himself) WondaGurl (co-produced “Fair Trade” featuring Travis Scott) TM88 (co-produced “Way 2 Sexy” featuring Future and Young Thug) Too Dope! (co-produced “Way 2 Sexy” featuring Future and Young Thug) Leon Thomas III (co-produced “In the Bible” featuring Lil Durk and Giveon, “Love All” featuring Jay-Z and “Pipe Down”) Dez Wright (co-produced “Love All” featuring Jay-Z and “7 am on Bridle Path”) Jahaan Sweet (co-produced “Fair Trade” featuring Travis Scott) Patron (co-produced “Fair Trade” featuring Travis Scott) Harley Arsenault (co-produced “TSU,” “N 2 Deep” featuring Future, and “IMY2” featuring Kid Cudi) Noël (co-produced “TSU,” “N 2 Deep” featuring Future, “Get Along Better” featuring Ty Dolla Sign and “Fucking Fans”) OG Ron C (co-produced “TSU”) Alex Lustig (co-produced “N 2 Deep” featuring Future) Simon Gebrelul (co-produced “Pipe Down”) James Francies (co-produced “Yebba’s Heartbreak” featuring Yebba) Yebba (co-produced “Yebba’s Heartbreak” featuring herself) Kid Masterpiece (co-produced “N 2 Deep” featuring Future) Anthoine Walters (co-produced “Pipe Down”) Faxonly (co-produced “Pipe Down”) Jean Bleu (co-produced “Pipe Down”) Nik D (co-produced “No Friends in the Industry”) Vinylz (co-produced “No Friends in the Industry”) KanielTheOne (co-produced “IMY2” featuring Kid Cudi) Yume (co-produced “IMY2” featuring Kid Cudi) PartyNextDoor (co-produced “Fucking Fans”) Monsune (co-produced “Race My Mind” and “Fountains” featuring Tems) Tresor (co-produced “Fountains” featuring Tems) Nineteen85 (co-produced “Get Along Better” featuring Ty Dolla Sign) Bink! (produced “You Only Live Twice” featuring Lil Wayne and Rick Ross) 3DDY (co-produced “IMY2” featuring Kid Cudi) Metro Boomin (co-produced “Knife Talk” featuring 21 Savage and Project Pat) Peter Lee Johnson (co-produced “Knife Talk” featuring 21 Savage and Project Pat) Cardo (co-produced “7 am on Bridle Path”) KND (co-produced “7 am on Bridle Path”) GOVI (co-produced “Race My Mind”) Clibbo (co-produced “IMY2” featuring Kid Cudi) Houssam (co-produced “IMY2” featuring Kid Cudi)

Image: AP