Dua Lipa Disappointed With Skipping IHeartRadio Jingle Ball After Laryngitis Diagnosis

Dua Lipa will not be performing at the iHeartRadio KIIS FM Jingle Ball after getting diagnosed with laryngitis (a mild illness of the throat). The pop star recently made the announcement on her Instagram handle, noting that she is on vocal rest as per her doctor's orders, which makes it impossible for her to perform at the upcoming event. Dua quipped that she was hoping for a faster recovery and that she's 'extremely disappointed'.

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter will not be joining the likes of Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, and Lil Nas X among others at the star-studded festival that will commence in New York City. The announcement also comes weeks after it was revealed that her song Levitating was Billboard's number-one single on the Hot 100 list for the whole of 2021.

Dua Lipa won't perform at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball after laryngitis diagnosis

Taking to her Instagram stories, the songstress wrote," As most of you know I’m currently suffering laryngitis and have been on vocal rest per my doctor’s orders,” she wrote. "I was hoping for a faster recovery, but unfortunately, I’m still under the weather and unable to perform at the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball. I’m extremely disappointed, I was really looking forward to kicking off the holiday season performing at this year’s Jingle Ball,” she added.

She also uploaded a selfie where she can be seen on bed rest at home. "Nothing like flying for 11hrs to get to LA for work and have to spend my days in bed on vocal rest." she captioned her story.

More about iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

The ball tour is a national holiday tour by iHeartMedia, which aims to infuse music into the celebratory holiday season. The performers of this year's tour were announced and include some of the industries biggest performers. Ed Sheeran, Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, and MeganThee Stallion. In a conversation with Variety earlier, John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia said," What started as a local show 26 years ago is now a globally televised holiday music event featuring the biggest hit artists and songs of the year."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ DUALIPA)