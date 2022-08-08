Dua Lipa is once again headlining the international news for a noble cause. The singer-cum-model who is often known for voicing her opinion in support of the Balkan countries has been felicitated with the title of Ambassador of Kosovo on Friday.

After receiving the honour, Lipa headed to her social media handle and expressed her gratitude. Moreover, she also revealed that she is "honoured and privileged to be able to represent her country all over the world."

Dua Lipa honoured with Ambassador of Kosovo Title

On Sunday, the Kiss and Makeup singer took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures with Kosovo's president, Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu. In the photos, Lipa is seen donning a black thigh-high slit gown that she paired with an olive green jacket. She is seen taking the medal of honour from the president. She also shared a glimpse of the certificate that she received.

Sharing the pictures, the 26-year-old singer penned a heartfelt note in the caption. She wrote, "Yesterday afternoon I was awarded the title of Honourary Ambassador of Kosovo by our Madame President @vjosa.osmani. It’s an honour and a privilege to be able to represent my country all over the world and to continue my work and efforts globally to see that we leave our mark and make a difference. The youth of Kosovo deserves the right to visa liberalisation, freedom to travel and to dream big. Thank you."

Take a look at the post:

The moment the post came online, fans took to the comments section and congratulated the singer. One of the users wrote, "We are so proud of you, you really do deserve it Dua! Everything you do for your country, Is truly inspiring and proves that anything really is possible to those who dream big! Te Dua. (sic)" Another user wrote, "The best embassor of Kosovo people, long life Dua. (sic)" Several others simply dropped heart emojis.

For the unversed, Dua Lipa was born in London to Albanian parents who hailed from Kosovo. However, they left the place in the 1990s. Later Dua along with her family moved back to their home country in 2008 when the republic declared independence. Post which she spent most part of her childhood there.

(Image: @dualipa/Instagram)