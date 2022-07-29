Dua Lipa 'shocked' After Unauthorized Fireworks Go Off During Toronto Gig; 'Deeply Sorry'

Dua Lipa addressed the unexpected incident that transpired during her recent Toronto concert, when illicit fireworks were set off inside the closed venue. In a statement shared on social media, the Levitating hitmaker noted that "safe and inclusive spaces" are her topmost priority in all the shows, adding that she and her team are dumbfounded after the recent chain of events.

Realising that an investigation has been put in place to find the miscreants, the pop star issued an apology to all her fans if they got scared or felt unsafe in any way. Videos showcasing the massive fireworks during the concert have also surfaced on social media.

Dua Lipa 'shocked' after unauthorized fireworks go off amid Toronto concert

Taking to her Instagram Story, Dua mentioned, "Last night, unauthorized fireworks went off in the crowd during my set in Toronto. Creating a safe and inclusive space at my shows is always my first priority, and my team and I are just as shocked and confused by the events as you all are.”

She continued, "There is an ongoing investigation into the events being conducted, and everyone involved is working hard to find out how this incident occurred. Bringing this show to life for my fans has been such an amazing experience, and I’m so deeply sorry for anyone who was scared, felt unsafe or whose enjoyment of the show was affected in any way.”

Netizens have also shared glimpses from the concert on Twitter, where one can see people running away as the fireworks spread across the hall.

anyone know if these fireworks at the toronto dua lipa concert were planned?? i got a video of them shooting into the crowd and people running away. hope no one got hurt #DuaLipa #Toronto #FutureNostalgiaTour pic.twitter.com/YgfTvAvozr — aj🎊edtwt! (@calsandbones) July 28, 2022

Caught this last night thinking these fireworks were part of the show until we quickly realized they weren’t…!!! pic.twitter.com/0t2tLwL7s8 — Mi² (@MimiVuong) July 28, 2022

As per CityNews reports, three people suffered minor injuries, however, none of them required an ambulance. The police also told the outlet that no damage was caused to the property following the incident.

Image: Instagram/@dualipa