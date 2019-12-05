Dua Lipa Just Serenaded The K-pop MAMA Awards In Style. How? Read On.

Dua Lipa attended the K-pop Mnet Asian Music Awards on December 4th in Nagoya, Japan. She graced the red carpet and answered some interview questions where she expressed how happy she is to be attending MAMA 2019. Dua Lipa expressed that she likes to make music for young fans who can find common grounds as they go through the same emotions she expresses in the songs. She also thanked her Asian fans for continually supporting her through supporting her music.

Also Read | Dua Lipa Songs That Will Give You Major Relationship Lessons

Dua Lipa stunned everyone in a pink shimmer body con dress. Her outfit was completed with blonde short hair and matching pink stilettos. Dua Lipa’s shimmery make-up glistened her final look on the red carpet of MAMA 2019. Dua lipa received the International Favourite Artist award in the MAMA 2019.

Dua Lipa and her army of dancers gave a brilliant performance at the MAMA 2019. The opening act was done by Mamamoo's Hwa Sa. She set the mood for the rest of the performance by singing Dua's New Rules. Later, Dua and her dancers took the stage. Dua Lipa wore a black bralette and high waist pants for the performance. She performed her song Don't Start Now on the massive stage. Later that evening Dua Lipa thanked Hwa Sa and her London backup dancers for participating in the stage in MAMA 2019.

Also Read | AMAs 2019: Dua Lipa And Anwar Hadid Share A Steamy Kiss At The Red Carpet

Also Read | Dua Lipa: Here Are Some Of The Best Songs Of The New Rules Singer

Some of the performance snippets from MAMA 2019:

Also Read | Dua Lipa Excited To Share Stage With Katy Perry At OnePlus Music Festival

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.