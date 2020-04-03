Dua Lipa Reveals She Has Cut Down Smoking And Alcohol; Read To Know Why

Dua Lipa recently revealed to a leading news source that she has cut down on her cigarette and alcohol intake. The New Rules hitmaker is currently quarantining in an Airbnb in London with boyfriend Anwar Hadid. Dua Lipa is known for her love for parties and for famously visiting a strip club for the Grammy Awards 2020 afterparty.

Dua Lipa cuts down on alcohol & smoking to save her vocals

Dua Lipa said that she was on a health kick to preserve her vocals. The singer is currently vying for the number 1 spot on the UK charts this weekend for her sophomore album, Future Nostalgia. She also revealed that she does not consume dairy and further added that she does not smoke or drink either when she is on tour.

The singer has been forced to postpone the European tour for her album Future Nostalgia due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Talking about postponing the tour, Dua Lipa said that everyone has to be safe and added that she thought 2020 would be her year but it now seems like 2021 will be her year.

Dua Lipa also recently opened up on her last-minute lockdown location amid the Coronavirus outbreak. She told another news source that things are going well with her model beau as she is enjoying some rare downtime with Anwar Hadid. The singer also confessed that isolation has made her re-evaluate her life choices. Further explaining it, she said that everyone is learning to take a step back and realising that not everything has to be imminent. and that most of the meetings can just be an email.

