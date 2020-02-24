Dua Lipa Forced To Fix Her Damaged Hair By Chopping It Off?

Just a few days ago, popular singer Dua Lipa took to her social media to reveal her latest look. The singer was spotted with two-tone bangs and a cropped fringe style. It later came to light that she was forced to chop off her hair due to bleached breakages. According to reports, the New Rules hitmaker's latest style was not her choice.

Singer Dua Lipa forced to cut off her damaged hair:

ALSO READ | Dua Lipa’s Love For White Is Never Ending And These Pictures Are Proof!

As fans poked the singer regarding her new haircut, she revealed that it is not a haircut but bleached breakages. She added that she is running with it. She further explained that since she had bleached her hair so much, it started to break off.

You speak... we listen! Our “LIVE IN LA” performance of Don’t Start Now with a 19 piece orchestra is now up on all streaming services! I love that you love this because that day was such a beautiful reminder as to why we all love what we do so much!!💛🔐🌕 https://t.co/OZan3r8H22 pic.twitter.com/uJcCiNYd8h — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) February 23, 2020

Lipa recently took to her social media to announce the release of the Don't Start Now: Live in LA remix. She shared in the caption that the remix has been released across all streaming platforms. Judging by the comments on the singer's post, it seems that it is loved immensely by the fans.

ALSO READ | Dua Lipa Announces Her 'Future Nostalgia' Album Release Date

MORE TOUR! 🛸 I’ve added a couple more dates to my Future Nostalgia tour. Pre-order the album or register on my official store for early access to Liverpool and Nottingham tickets! https://t.co/8VTUvHnnzg General sale 9am 28th Feb.



16+ / Offer ends 25/02/20 pic.twitter.com/4rvk817Yc3 — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) February 20, 2020

Dua Lipa is currently gearing up for the release of her new album titled Future Nostalgia. The music album is scheduled to come out on April 3, 2020. The singer is set to kick off her European tour on 26 April in Madrid, Spain.

ALSO READ | Dua Lipa In Chic, Trendy One-tone Outfits Is All The Style Inspiration You Need, See Pics

ALSO READ | Dua Lipa Breakup Songs That Will Help You Set Some 'New Rules'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.