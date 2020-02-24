The Debate
Dua Lipa Forced To Fix Her Damaged Hair By Chopping It Off?

Music

Dua Lipa was recently spotted sporting fringes. The singer later revealed she had to chop it off as her hair was damaged due to bleaching.

Dua Lipa

Just a few days ago, popular singer Dua Lipa took to her social media to reveal her latest look. The singer was spotted with two-tone bangs and a cropped fringe style. It later came to light that she was forced to chop off her hair due to bleached breakages. According to reports, the New Rules hitmaker's latest style was not her choice. 

Singer Dua Lipa forced to cut off her damaged hair:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ALSO READ | Dua Lipa’s Love For White Is Never Ending And These Pictures Are Proof!

As fans poked the singer regarding her new haircut, she revealed that it is not a haircut but bleached breakages. She added that she is running with it. She further explained that since she had bleached her hair so much, it started to break off. 

Lipa recently took to her social media to announce the release of the Don't Start Now: Live in LA remix. She shared in the caption that the remix has been released across all streaming platforms. Judging by the comments on the singer's post, it seems that it is loved immensely by the fans.

 ALSO READ | Dua Lipa Announces Her 'Future Nostalgia' Album Release Date

Dua Lipa is currently gearing up for the release of her new album titled Future Nostalgia. The music album is scheduled to come out on April 3, 2020. The singer is set to kick off her European tour on 26 April in Madrid, Spain.

ALSO READ | Dua Lipa In Chic, Trendy One-tone Outfits Is All The Style Inspiration You Need, See Pics

ALSO READ | Dua Lipa Breakup Songs That Will Help You Set Some 'New Rules'

 

 

