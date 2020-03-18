Dua Lipa And Mamamoo Fame Hwasa's 'Physical' Remix Has Got Fans Hooked

British pop singer Dua Lipa has once again collaborated with a K-pop band. As per reports, this time she has joined hands with the popular artist Hwasa of the Mamamoo fame. Hwasa is a famous singer, rapper and songwriter. The interesting pair has dropped the remix of Dua Lipa’s Physical track.

The release of the Physical track was confirmed on March 16 by Mamamoo’s Hwasa. Taking to Twitter, Hwasa announced that she will be featuring in Dua Lipa’s remix song Physical. The tweet further revealed the release date of the song which is today.

ALSO READ| Dua Lipa Goes Undercover To Prank Customers With Lyrics Of Her Own Songs; Watch Here

Physical is a track from Dua Lipa’s forthcoming second studio album Future Nostalgia. The album is scheduled to release on April 3. This is not the first time when Dua Lipa has collaborated with a K-Pop artist. Previously, fans have seen Dua joining hands with BLACKPINK for the song Kiss and Make Up. In the year 2019, Dua Lipa performed at the Mnet Asian Music Awards aka MAMA wherein Mamamoo’s Hwasa was seen performing one of Dua Lipa’s hit number, New Rules.

Have a look at Dua Lipa and Mamamoo’s Hwasa’s Physical track here:

ALSO READ| Dua Lipa’s New Album 'Future Nostalgia' Is Futuristic With A Touch Of Retro

Here’s how fans are reacting:

SPOTIFY WE NEED IT ON SPOTIFY pic.twitter.com/aUUYTioAoK — 🎤⁷ (@triviasiren) March 18, 2020

ALSO READ| Dua Lipa Breakup Songs That Will Help You Set Some 'New Rules'

I need a Mv for this so bad. Hwasa and Dua in 80's workout gear would break the net. @RBW_MAMAMOO #HwasaGotPhysical #DuaXHwasaPhysical #hwasa #mamamoo — 4MMM (@Moomoos4MMM) March 18, 2020

ALSO READ| Dua Lipa Forced To Fix Her Damaged Hair By Chopping It Off?

AAAAAAAAAA



IT'S AWESOME! WAAAAY BETTER THAN WHAT WHATEVER I COULD EXPECT *u* pic.twitter.com/qLlQ3SbRPh — MOOMOOsBR (@MOOMOOsBR) March 18, 2020

ALSO READ| Dua Lipa In Chic, Trendy One-tone Outfits Is All The Style Inspiration You Need, See Pics

worldwide support for this ladies collab

Let's make it happen

Women supporting women#HwasaGotPhysical#DuaXHwasaPhyscal — 🌙⭐multitalented extraordinaire🎤 (@Moonbyul_Raps) March 18, 2020

ALSO READ| Dua Lipa Urges Fans To 'donate And Support Refugees' Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.