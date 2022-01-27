'Dur Hua': Asim Riaz And Divya Agarwal's Foot-tapping Number Out Now; WATCH

Asim Riaz and Divya Agarwal's latest music video titled Dur Hua, released on January 27, 2022, and had fans in awe of their work. The song marked the duo's first collaboration together and was a highly-anticipated release ever since it was announced. The song was set at a scenic location and featured heaps of chemistry between Asim Riaz and Divya Agarwal.

Asim Riaz new song Dur Hua featuring Divya Agarwal

The Bigg Boss 13 fame celebrity released the rap song on Thursday on his YouTube channel and fans have been hailing his work since its release. The heartbreak song is a foot-tapping one indeed and includes rap as well as rhythm. The song has some mesmerising views including a pool, sunset and a majestic villa. The song was sung and penned down by Riaz himself and was produced by Roach Killa. The music video saw Agarwal in some out of the box looks. She was seen in a pair of denim shorts, which she paired with a black top and colourful long shrug. She was also seen in an all-new look, in which her hair was curled and she donned a gorgeous pink outfit. Riaz also featured in several dapper outfits, in which he flaunted his chiselled look.

Have a look at the music video here

The comments section of the song was flooded with praise for the rapper and the lyrics of the song soon after it was released. A fan mentioned that the heartbreak number was dedicated to anyone who has lost someone close to them and called the song 'mesmerizing'. Another netizen compared Riaz to Honey Singh as they wrote, "Asim sounds like the younger Honey Singh, the way he used to sound during the initial years of his career. This song is really different and amazing!!" A fan also called the song a 'masterpiece' and mentioned it was a mixture of different emotions, while another mentioned that the song summed up everything they had learned in their life. Other fans and followers of the duo dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comments section of the song and hailed the duo.

Image: Instagram/@asimriaz77.official