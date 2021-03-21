DYK Ammy Virk Aspired To Be A Doctor & Has A Degree In Master Of Science In Biotechnology?

Amninderpal Singh Virk, popularly known as Ammy Virk, is a very celebrated and talented Indian actor, singer, and producer. He began his career by singing single tracks like Surma To Sandals, Akh Teri Baaz Wargi Friday Booked, Time Boliyan that became popular, giving him an identity of his own. His first Punjabi album 'Jattizm' received the 'Best Album Award' at PTC music awards in 2013. However, many people do not know a fact about him that he has a degree in Master of Science in Biotechnology. Read ahead to know about Ammy Virk's trivia.

Ammy Virk has a degree in Master of Science in Biotechnology

According to Gossip Giri, Ammy Virk initially aspired to become a doctor. He went to the renowned Punjab university in Patiala for his higher studies. He has completed a degree in Master of Science in Biotechnology. In an interview with The Tribune, Ammy Virk revealed his mother was his inspiration for becoming a singer. He said it was his mother who told him to try singing and he went on to learn it. He expressed he was a singer because of his mother and he loved her for having faith in him.

Details about Ammy Virk's career

Ammy Virk started his acting career with the historical romance Punjabi film Angrej in 2015 and he went on to win the Best Debut Actor award at PTC Punjabi Film Awards for his role of 'Hakam'. He is best known for playing the role of 'Nikka' in Nikka Zalidar, 'Harjeet Singh' in Harjeeta, and Shivjit in Qismat. In 2016, he played the role of 'Channan Singh' in the period drama Bambukat for which he won the 'Best Actor Award' at PTC Punjabi Film Award and Best Actor Critics award at Filmfare Award Punjabi. His films Angrej and Qismat are some of the highest-grossing Punjabi films of all time.

Apart from acting, Ammy Virk has sung songs like Tappe, Haaye Ve, Rakhi Soneya Ve, Mini Cooper, Jaan Deeyan Ge, Kawa Wali Panchait, and many more. Virk started his production house 'Village Film Studio' and a distribution company in 2019 called 'In House Group'. He will be making his Bollywood debut with the film 83, which is based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

