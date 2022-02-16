DYK Bappi Lahiri Started Playing Tabla At 3? Here're More Lesser-known Facts About Him

The Indian music industry recently lost one of its gems, the Disco King of Bollywood, Bappi Lahiri. The music composer-singer passed away on Tuesday night, February 15, 2022, at the CritiCare Hospital, Mumbai. The singer died due to OSA - Obstructive Sleep Apnea. He was 69.

As per a report by PTI, Bappi Lahiri was suffering from OSA and recurrent chest infection. He was treated by Dr Deepak Namjoshi and was hospitalised for 29 days. He recovered well and was discharged on February 14. However, after a day at home, his health deteriorated and he was brought back to the hospital. He passed away at about 11:45 pm on February 15. The singer has been survived by his wife Chitrani and two children Bappa and Rema.

Bappi Lahiri was not only known for his melodious voice and bringing disco culture to India but also for his style and the gold he wore all the time. The singer began his musical journey at a very early age. Here are some lesser-known facts about him.

Lesser-Known Facts about Bappi Lahiri

Bappi Lahiri was three years old when he began to learn the tabla

He was trained by his musician parents. When he turned 17, the singer composed his first song.

His real name was Alokesh Lahiri

Bappi Lahiri was born in 1952 in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. After entering the film industry, he changed his name to his stage name Bappi Lahiri.

He sang for a music composer for the first time in 2006

Bappi Lahiri was known as the Disco King of Bollywood. He began his career as a composer and also sang many songs. However, the singer lent his voice to another composer for the first time in 2006. He sang Bombay Nagariya for Vishal-Shekhar's album in Taxi No. 9211.

Bappi Lahiri was known for his music across the world

He was the only music director who was invited to Michael Jackson's live show in Mumbai in 1996.

Bappi Lahiri's songs were a part of several Hollywood films

His track Come Closer from Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki was added to the soundtrack of Lion starring Nicole Kidman and Dev Patel. His iconic track Jimmy Jimmy was rearranged and added into You Don't Mess With the Zohan. His track Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba was used in the Hindi dubbed trailer of Marvel Studios' Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2.

Image: Instagram/@bappilahiri_official