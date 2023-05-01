Ed Sheeran Announces 'intimate' Subtract Tour, To Have Ben Kweller As Special Guest

Ed Sheeran, who is gearing up for his huge stadium tour in May, will also be performing in a smaller setting for his fans across the globe. Reportedly, the singer will be performing his latest release Front to Back from his new album titled Subtract. Ed Sheeran will be launching some special sets called the 'Subtract Tour' and will perform in small theatres.

The Shape of You singer made the announcement on his social media handles. He wrote, "I'm playing some smaller theatre shows in North America this summer, so I can play Subtract the entire way through with full band in an intimate setting. Sign up for on-sale access, link in stories. Tickets on sale Tues 2nd May x." Soon after he made the post, fans took to his posts comments section to share their reactions. A fan wrote, "Hope to have the small shows here in South America too," while another commented, "Me still hoping for smaller shows in Europe." His Subtract Tour will have Ben Kweller as a special guest.

The Subtract Tour would be coinciding with his Mathematics tour. Nevertheless, out of 14 of the Subtract Tour, around 12 will be supported by Ben Kweller. The first Subtract Tour will start on May 19 in Clearwater and will conclude on September 22 at Los Angeles.

Ed Sheeran announces his fifth studio album Subtract

Ed Sheeran earlier took to his Instagram handle and dropped a clip from his upcoming album. He further announced that his album will release on May 5. He captioned the post, "Subtract Sundays - Curtains is about the days where you want to lock yourself in a dark room, and shut yourself out from the world. We all have amazing people in our lives who love us, who see sometimes when we are in dark places, and they come, pull the curtains, and let the sunshine in. Subtract out friday x." Soon after, a fan commented, "Needed this reminder today, thank you," followed by emojis. Check the post below:

Talking about his upcoming album, Ed Sheeran shared a long post on his social media handles. He penned, "I had been working on Subtract for a decade, trying to sculpt the perfect acoustic album, writing and recording hundreds of songs with a clear vision of what I thought it should be. Then at the start of 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art. Writing songs is my therapy. It helps me make sense of my feelings. I wrote without thought of what the songs would be, I just wrote whatever tumbled out. And in just over a week I replaced a decade’s worth of work with my deepest darkest thoughts."