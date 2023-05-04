Taylor Swift Rekindles Romance With Old Flame Matty Healy Days After Split With Joe Alwyn?

Taylor Swift’s love life is often a talking point for Swifties. The singer recently made news, when reports of her breakup with Joe Alwyn surfaced. As per new reports, the Lover singer has moved on and is now rumoured to be dating Matty Healy, who she dated once back in 2014.

A source told The Sun, "Taylor and Matty are madly in love.” The source also added that their romance is in its early days, but ‘it feels right’. It was also revealed that they had previously dated almost ten years ago but ‘timings didn’t work out’ then. The report also claims that the singer is ready to make the relationship official and in the public eye soon.

Talking about Taylor Swift and her alleged breakup with Joe Alwyn, the source said, “Taylor and Joe actually split up back in February, so there was absolutely no crossover”. It is being said that Taylor would love to have the relationship in the spotlight and that Matty Healy will be flying down to Nashville to attend Taylor’s concert of her ERAS tour. Fans of the singer, aka Swifites, wait for the concert to get more details about her new romance.

Swifties' response to the romance

Fans of Taylor Swift have always taken a keen interest in her love life, which often becomes part of her music. Ever since her breakup with Joe Alwyn, the 37-year-old singer has been linked with F1 racer, Fernando Alonso, her ex-Harry Styles and actor Bradley Cooper. Thus, the report of her dating Matty Healy irked her fans who defended the singer being linked to many people. Swifties are not too happy with the Blank Space hitmaker being linked with Matty Healy.

There’s just no way Taylor swift and Matty Healy are dating right? Surely we can’t live in a world we’re Denise Welch could be Taylor swifts mother in law 😭😭 — ellen 🐝🇸🇮🇬🇧🇦🇹 (@babybluetjh) May 3, 2023

so taylor swift is dating fernando alonso, matty healy, harry styles, and karlie kloss… okay pic.twitter.com/43iex16Bah — mia heard dbatc & clean live ⋆˙⟡♡ (@whereyouleftmia) May 3, 2023

this is the same guy they’re saying is dating taylor swift… yeah no i’m gonna need him to stay away from her thanks!!

pic.twitter.com/wmxtYgH7ZG — dom⭐️SAW TAYLOR (@ev3rhaze) May 3, 2023

does taylor swift know she’s dating fernando alonso, bradley cooper, dylan o’ brien, and matty healy at the same time pic.twitter.com/qqjpHrW2AS — Ron (@midnightstrack2) May 3, 2023

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn breakup

Taylor Swift has been making headlines since the news of her alleged breakup with Joe Alwyn broke. The couple was together for 6 years after which they reportedly split up. Though neither Taylor nor Joe has confirmed the news, several friends and family members of the All Too Well singer have unfollowed Joe on social media platforms, fueling the breakup suspicions.