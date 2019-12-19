Ed Sheeran's Songs In Collaboration With Other Singers Which Were A Hit

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's songs like Photograph and Thinking out Loud gained him immense popularity which increased his fan following. Ed Sheeran's single albums were loved by his fans but, his collaborations with other popular singers were most loved. Here are a few collaboration songs of Ed Sheeran which were a big hit.

I Don't Care

I Don't Care is a recently released song for which Ed Sheeran collaborated with Justin Bieber. This song was their first-ever collaboration between the two artists. I don't care was a hit song and their official video crossed 3 million views.

End Game

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran have been close friends for really long. They have collaborated for many songs and their fans seem to love their songs. Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift collaborated last year for a song, End Game which topped the chart of the most heard song and the official video crossed 2 million views.

River

Ed Sheeran collaborated with Eminem for the song River in 2017. After the song was a hit, the duo even collaborated for another song, Remember The Name in 2019. Fans loved their collaboration and have been asking for more songs of the duo.

South of the Border

This is one of the best collaborations of Ed Sheeran's songs along with Camila Cabello and Cardi B. Not only did their official video cross 4 million views but, the song was most heard. Camila Cabello, Cardi B, and Ed Sheeran came together for the first time to record this song.

Beautiful People

Another collaboration of Ed Sheeran with Khalid became a hit soon after its release. This too was the first collaboration of Ed Sheeran with DJ Khalid. Beautiful People is the third single released from Sheeran’s upcoming duets album No 6 Collaborations Project. The video of the song Beautiful People, itself crossed a million views after its release.

