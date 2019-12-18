Ed Sheeran's Break-up Songs That Will Soothe Your Hurting Heart

Ed Sheeran is an English singer who writes and even sings pop songs. He is a guitarist and his albums have bagged him many awards, too. His fans have claimed that he writes songs according to every mood and emotion you go through. Ed Sheeran writes everything from party songs to break up songs. He is a master in telling about relationships through his songs. Here are the top 5 breakup songs by Ed Sheeran.

Read Ed Sheeran's Top Romantic Numbers That Will Stay In Your Head On Loop

Best breakup songs of Ed Sheeran

Photograph

Photograph album released in 2014 under the genre of pop music. The song was even recorded and remade into three different albums as cover albums. Photograph, sung by Ed Sheeran was even nominated for two awards. The song's official video too, was amongst the most viewed videos of Ed Sheeran.

Read Daniel Craig Wants Ed Sheeran To Voice 'Bond 25' Theme

Happier

Happier was recorded in 2016 and released in 2017 under the album Divide. This was another hit song by Ed Sheeran which became quite popular amongst his fans. The official cartoonistic video follows the story of a heartbreak with the song playing in the background.

Read Ed Sheeran And Prince Harry Unite In Video For World Mental Health Day

One

One was a song which released in 2014. It was released as a single album, and the lyrics of this song were heartbreaking, too. This song is also amongst the top 10 famous songs written and sung by Ed Sheeran.

Dive

Dive is a song whichh was written and sung by singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran. It was included in his third studio album Divide. The song charted at number 8 on the UK Singles Chart soo after its release.

Hearts don't break round here

Read Ed Sheeran And Stormzy Team Up Again On 'Own It'

Hearts don't break round here was released in 2017. This too, was another famous song written and sung by Ed Sheeran. The official music video which was released soon after the album. It was also amongst the top viewed videos of that time.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.