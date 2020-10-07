Eddie Van Halen's Death: Brian Wilson, Ozzy Osbourne & Other Celebrities Pay Tribute

On October 6, guitar rock legend Eddie Van Halen breathed his last at the age of 65. Sharing the heartbreaking news on the internet, the late musician's son Wolf Van Halen tweeted, "I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," along with a picture of Eddie. In a couple of hours, numerous celebrities poured in tributes on social media.

Celebrities from music fraternity pay tribute to Eddie

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi paid respect to the late musician and asserted that he is devastated after learning about his dear friend's death. While extending his grief he also shared a picture, in which he was seen posing with an all smiling face with Eddie. Scroll down to take a look.

I’m just devastated to hear the news of the passing of my dear friend Eddie Van Halen. He fought a long and hard battle with his cancer right to the very end. Eddie was one of a very special kind of person, a really great friend. Rest In Peace my dear friend till we meet again. pic.twitter.com/Qs8tsLPANJ — Tony Iommi (@tonyiommi) October 6, 2020

English songwriter Ozzy Osbourne wrote a heartfelt note for Eddie. In her tweet, she praised Eddie and said that the latter's influence on music has been immeasurable. She also called him "a legend".

While stating that the news of Eddie's demise was terrible, American-singer Brian Wilson wrote a tribute to a "great guitarist". he also extended the condolence to Eddie's family. On the other side, guitarist Jason Isbell's tweet read, "No musician ever brought me more joy than #EddieVanHalen".

I just heard about Eddie Van Halen and I feel terrible about it. Eddie was such a great guitarist and I remember how big Van Halen was, especially here in L.A. Love and Mercy to Eddie’s family & friends. pic.twitter.com/PY8fyrx1Lu — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) October 6, 2020

Composer Quincy Jonas was the next who extended respect to Eddie on social media. He wrote a brief note for Van Halen and recalled his first interaction with Eddie on call. Meanwhile, actor Howard Mortman shared a video to remember the late guitarist. Singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz penned, "Heaven will be electric tonight".

#RIP Eddie Van Halen ...

Here's the U.S. Senate watching Van Halen music video "Hot for Teacher" during Sept. 19, 1995, hearing on Rock Lyrics labelling. pic.twitter.com/PzNepF5QYT — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) October 6, 2020

Legendary guitar and musical innovator Edward Van Halen. 1955-2020. Heaven will be electric tonight. pic.twitter.com/hdLd7atI74 — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) October 6, 2020

Actor Jason Alexander and writer Joel Hodgson also expressed grief over Van Halen's death. In a short tweet, Jason recalled how Eddie's performance during a school fundraiser event blew his mind. On the other side, Joel shared a lesson that he learned after meeting Eddie on Jon Stewarts' talk show. To pay condolence, another guitarist Jason Becker shared a picture and wrote, "I am so extremely sad about losing my friend and great inspiration".

I am so extremely sad about losing my friend and great inspiration, Eddie Van Halen. I love him and his contribution to the world. He was the greatest guitar player ever, and at the same time, so kind and compassionate. He supported me and my family in every way possible. pic.twitter.com/BNfItGseo2 — Jason Becker (@jasonelibecker) October 7, 2020

Eddie was born in the Netherlands but raised in Pasadena, California. The band Van Halen was formed in 1972. Van Halen showcased his prowess as a guitarist along with his signature tapping skills in the 1977 song Eruption during a nearly two-minute instrumental solo. His band sold more than 56 million albums in over five decades.

