Michael Jackson's Birthday: Here's A Quiz To Know If You Are A Big Fan Of The "Bad" Singer

Michael Jackson has been one of the most loved artists of all time. His songs are still heard with admiration for his superior talent. His dance moves were something that became iconic and even went on to earn a name for it, the MJ Style. Over the years, fans have showered love for the artist after he passed away. The music and the genius of Michael Jackson live on forever by his work. Thus on the occasion of Michael Jackson's birthday here is a short quiz that will test your ultimate knowledge about the legend that was Michael Jackson.
Michael Jackson's trivia quiz - How well do you 'remember the time' he was reigning?
How many Grammy Awards did the “Thriller “album receive?
What is Michael Jackson’s middle name?
- Joseph
- Prince
- James
- Charles
The Jackson 5 changed their name in 1975. What was their new name?
- The Jackson Brothers
- The Jackson Family
- The Jacksons
- The Jackson 4
What was the title of Michael Jackson’s first solo album?
- Got To Be There
- Off The Wall
- Ben
- Music & Me
What is the name of the 1985 single Michael Jackson co-wrote with Lionel Richie to help raise funds for famine-relief efforts in Africa?
- Tears Are Not Enough
- Do They Know It’s Christmas?
- We Are the World
- One More Day
What is Michael Jackson’s birthdate?
- August 29, 1958
- August 29, 1957
- August 29, 1955
- August 29, 1956
Michael Jackson wrote several songs while sitting on a favourite tree. What name did he give this tree?
- The Thoughtful Tree
- The Giving Tree
- The Inspiration Tree
- The Epiphany Tree
Michael Jackson suffered from a skin condition known as:
- Vitiligo
- Chrysiasis
- Griscelli Syndrome
- Leukoderma
What is the name of the single Michael Jackson wrote for Hurricane Katrina victims?
- What More Can I Give
- I Have This Dream
- Heal The World
- Man In The Mirror
What was the name of Michael Jackson’s pet chimp?
- Buster
- Mr. Chips
- Bubbles
- Bilbo
Which famous guitarist played Michael Jackson’s “Beat It”?
- Steve Stevens
- Slash
- Carlos Santana
- Eddie Van Halen
How much did it cost to make the video for “Scream”?
- $7 million
- $5 million
- $700,000
- $2.5 million
In what year did Michael Jackson receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?
In which city was Michael Jackson born?
- Chicago, Illinois
- Las Angeles, California
- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Gary, Indiana
What role did Michael Jackson play in the 1977 musical “The Wiz”?
- The Lion
- The Scarecrow
- The Tin Man
- The Wiz
Michael Jackson’s oldest son, Prince Michael I, is named after Prince Scruse, who is:
- Michael’s Grandfather
- Michael’s Uncle
- A mythological character
- A childhood mentor
Michael Jackson contributed a song to the soundtrack of which movie?
- Poltergeist
- Superman II
- ET
- Romancing the Stone
How many #1 singles did Michael Jackson have throughout his career?
Which Michael Jackson video was recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as “The Most Successful Music Video of All Time”?
- Bad
- Beat It
- Scream
- Thriller
In 1985, how much money did Michael Jackson pay for the publishing rights to the Beatles catalogue?
- $25 million
- $35 million
- $47.5 million
- $51.5 million
How many tracks were on the U.S. release of the album “Thriller”?
ANSWERS
- 8
- Joseph
- The Jacksons
- Got To Be There
- We Are The World
- August 29, 1958
- The Giving Tree
- Vitiligo
- I Have This Dream
- Bubbles
- Eddie Van Halen
- $7 million
- 1984
- Gary, Indiana
- The Scarecrow
- Michael’s Grandfather
- ET
- 13
- Thriller
- $47.5 million
- 9
