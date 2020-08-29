Last Updated:

Michael Jackson's Birthday: Here's A Quiz To Know If You Are A Big Fan Of The "Bad" Singer

Michael Jackson's birthday quiz to help you know more about the late singer and performer and determine if you are a huge fan of him. Read ahead to know more.

Michael Jackson's birthday

Michael Jackson has been one of the most loved artists of all time. His songs are still heard with admiration for his superior talent. His dance moves were something that became iconic and even went on to earn a name for it, the MJ Style. Over the years, fans have showered love for the artist after he passed away. The music and the genius of Michael Jackson live on forever by his work. Thus on the occasion of Michael Jackson's birthday here is a short quiz that will test your ultimate knowledge about the legend that was Michael Jackson.

Michael Jackson's trivia quiz - How well do you 'remember the time' he was reigning? 

How many Grammy Awards did the “Thriller “album receive?

  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

What is Michael Jackson’s middle name?

  • Joseph
  • Prince
  • James
  • Charles

 

The Jackson 5 changed their name in 1975. What was their new name?

  • The Jackson Brothers
  • The Jackson Family
  • The Jacksons
  • The Jackson 4

What was the title of Michael Jackson’s first solo album?

  • Got To Be There
  • Off The Wall
  • Ben
  • Music & Me

 

What is the name of the 1985 single Michael Jackson co-wrote with Lionel Richie to help raise funds for famine-relief efforts in Africa?

  • Tears Are Not Enough
  • Do They Know It’s Christmas?
  • We Are the World
  • One More Day

 

What is Michael Jackson’s birthdate?

  • August 29, 1958
  • August 29, 1957
  •  August 29, 1955
  • August 29, 1956

 

Michael Jackson wrote several songs while sitting on a favourite tree. What name did he give this tree?

  • The Thoughtful Tree
  • The Giving Tree
  • The Inspiration Tree
  • The Epiphany Tree

 

Michael Jackson suffered from a skin condition known as:

  • Vitiligo
  • Chrysiasis
  • Griscelli Syndrome
  • Leukoderma
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

What is the name of the single Michael Jackson wrote for Hurricane Katrina victims?

  • What More Can I Give
  • I Have This Dream
  • Heal The World
  • Man In The Mirror

 

What was the name of Michael Jackson’s pet chimp?

  • Buster
  • Mr. Chips
  • Bubbles
  • Bilbo

 

Which famous guitarist played Michael Jackson’s “Beat It”?

  • Steve Stevens
  • Slash
  • Carlos Santana
  • Eddie Van Halen

 

How much did it cost to make the video for “Scream”?

  • $7 million
  • $5 million
  • $700,000
  • $2.5 million

 

In what year did Michael Jackson receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

  • 1991
  • 1989
  • 1984
  • 1978

 

In which city was Michael Jackson born?

  • Chicago, Illinois
  • Las Angeles, California
  • Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Gary, Indiana

 

What role did Michael Jackson play in the 1977 musical “The Wiz”?

  • The Lion
  • The Scarecrow
  • The Tin Man
  • The Wiz

 

Michael Jackson’s oldest son, Prince Michael I, is named after Prince Scruse, who is:

  • Michael’s Grandfather
  • Michael’s Uncle
  • A mythological character
  • A childhood mentor

 

Michael Jackson contributed a song to the soundtrack of which movie?

  • Poltergeist
  • Superman II
  • ET
  • Romancing the Stone

 

How many #1 singles did Michael Jackson have throughout his career?

  • 10
  • 13
  • 18
  • 20

 

Which Michael Jackson video was recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as “The Most Successful Music Video of All Time”?

  • Bad
  • Beat It
  • Scream
  • Thriller

 

 In 1985, how much money did Michael Jackson pay for the publishing rights to the Beatles catalogue?

  • $25 million
  • $35 million
  • $47.5 million
  • $51.5 million

 

How many tracks were on the U.S. release of the album “Thriller”?

  •  9
  • 10
  • 11
  • 13

ANSWERS

  • 8
  • Joseph
  • The Jacksons
  • Got To Be There
  • We Are The World
  • August 29, 1958
  •  The Giving Tree
  •  Vitiligo
  • I Have This Dream
  • Bubbles
  • Eddie Van Halen
  • $7 million
  • 1984
  • Gary, Indiana
  • The Scarecrow
  • Michael’s Grandfather
  • ET
  • 13
  • Thriller
  • $47.5 million
  • 9

