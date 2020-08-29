Michael Jackson's Birthday: Here's A Quiz To Know If You Are A Big Fan Of The "Bad" Singer

Michael Jackson has been one of the most loved artists of all time. His songs are still heard with admiration for his superior talent. His dance moves were something that became iconic and even went on to earn a name for it, the MJ Style. Over the years, fans have showered love for the artist after he passed away. The music and the genius of Michael Jackson live on forever by his work. Thus on the occasion of Michael Jackson's birthday here is a short quiz that will test your ultimate knowledge about the legend that was Michael Jackson.

Michael Jackson's trivia quiz - How well do you 'remember the time' he was reigning?

How many Grammy Awards did the “Thriller “album receive?

5

6

7

8

What is Michael Jackson’s middle name?

Joseph

Prince

James

Charles

The Jackson 5 changed their name in 1975. What was their new name?

The Jackson Brothers

The Jackson Family

The Jacksons

The Jackson 4

What was the title of Michael Jackson’s first solo album?

Got To Be There

Off The Wall

Ben

Music & Me

What is the name of the 1985 single Michael Jackson co-wrote with Lionel Richie to help raise funds for famine-relief efforts in Africa?

Tears Are Not Enough

Do They Know It’s Christmas?

We Are the World

One More Day

What is Michael Jackson’s birthdate?

August 29, 1958

August 29, 1957

August 29, 1955

August 29, 1956

Michael Jackson wrote several songs while sitting on a favourite tree. What name did he give this tree?

The Thoughtful Tree

The Giving Tree

The Inspiration Tree

The Epiphany Tree

Michael Jackson suffered from a skin condition known as:

Vitiligo

Chrysiasis

Griscelli Syndrome

Leukoderma

What is the name of the single Michael Jackson wrote for Hurricane Katrina victims?

What More Can I Give

I Have This Dream

Heal The World

Man In The Mirror

What was the name of Michael Jackson’s pet chimp?

Buster

Mr. Chips

Bubbles

Bilbo

Which famous guitarist played Michael Jackson’s “Beat It”?

Steve Stevens

Slash

Carlos Santana

Eddie Van Halen

How much did it cost to make the video for “Scream”?

$7 million

$5 million

$700,000

$2.5 million

In what year did Michael Jackson receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

1991

1989

1984

1978

In which city was Michael Jackson born?

Chicago, Illinois

Las Angeles, California

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Gary, Indiana

What role did Michael Jackson play in the 1977 musical “The Wiz”?

The Lion

The Scarecrow

The Tin Man

The Wiz

Michael Jackson’s oldest son, Prince Michael I, is named after Prince Scruse, who is:

Michael’s Grandfather

Michael’s Uncle

A mythological character

A childhood mentor

Michael Jackson contributed a song to the soundtrack of which movie?

Poltergeist

Superman II

ET

Romancing the Stone

How many #1 singles did Michael Jackson have throughout his career?

10

13

18

20

Which Michael Jackson video was recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as “The Most Successful Music Video of All Time”?

Bad

Beat It

Scream

Thriller

In 1985, how much money did Michael Jackson pay for the publishing rights to the Beatles catalogue?

$25 million

$35 million

$47.5 million

$51.5 million

How many tracks were on the U.S. release of the album “Thriller”?

9

10

11

13

ANSWERS

8

Joseph

The Jacksons

Got To Be There

We Are The World

August 29, 1958

The Giving Tree

Vitiligo

I Have This Dream

Bubbles

Eddie Van Halen

$7 million

1984

Gary, Indiana

The Scarecrow

Michael’s Grandfather

ET

13

Thriller

$47.5 million

9

