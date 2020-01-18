The Debate
Eminem Refers To Ariana Grande's Concert Bombing On New Album 'Music To Be Murdered By'

Eminem refers to Ariana Grande's concert bombing in his track from the new album, Music To Be Murdered By. Read more about Eminem’s controversial lyrics.

Eminem’s controversial lyrics about the bombing at Ariana Grande‘s Manchester concert has been giving the rapper a lot of backlash on social media. In one of Eminem’s new songs from his surprise album, Music To Be Murdered By he mentioned the tragic incident that occurred three years ago. The song is called Unaccomodating and features Young M.A. 

Also Read | Eminem's 'Darkness' Music Video Draws Fire For Depicting Las Vegas Shooting

Eminem refers to Ariana Grande's Manchester Arena bombing

In the song, Eminem has a line which stated, “But I’m contemplating yelling ‘Bombs away’ on the game/Like I’m outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting”. It is clearly a reference from the tragic incidents that happened at the pop singer’s show and it is not shocking to see Eminem taking such popular references to express what he wants to say. Social media has been filled with fans letting out what they feel about Eminem's latest song and album.

Also Read | 'One Of My Most Favourite Artists Of All Time': 'Gully Boy' Star Ranveer Singh On Eminem, Reveals Other Hip-hop Influences

Also Read | WATCH | From Finding His Inspiration In Eminem To Sharing A Stage With Amitabh Bachchan, 14-year Old Sparsh Shah Shares His Journey

Here are what the fans are saying about Eminem’s new song and album. 

Also Read | Mariah Carey's Twitter Account Gets Hacked, Posts Offensive Content Against Eminem

Also Read | Nick Cannon Says He Will Protect Eminem's Daughter When He 'spray Cans' Him In New Track

 

 

