Eminem Refers To Ariana Grande's Concert Bombing On New Album 'Music To Be Murdered By'

Eminem’s controversial lyrics about the bombing at Ariana Grande‘s Manchester concert has been giving the rapper a lot of backlash on social media. In one of Eminem’s new songs from his surprise album, Music To Be Murdered By he mentioned the tragic incident that occurred three years ago. The song is called Unaccomodating and features Young M.A.

Also Read | Eminem's 'Darkness' Music Video Draws Fire For Depicting Las Vegas Shooting

Eminem refers to Ariana Grande's Manchester Arena bombing

In the song, Eminem has a line which stated, “But I’m contemplating yelling ‘Bombs away’ on the game/Like I’m outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting”. It is clearly a reference from the tragic incidents that happened at the pop singer’s show and it is not shocking to see Eminem taking such popular references to express what he wants to say. Social media has been filled with fans letting out what they feel about Eminem's latest song and album.

Also Read | 'One Of My Most Favourite Artists Of All Time': 'Gully Boy' Star Ranveer Singh On Eminem, Reveals Other Hip-hop Influences

Also Read | WATCH | From Finding His Inspiration In Eminem To Sharing A Stage With Amitabh Bachchan, 14-year Old Sparsh Shah Shares His Journey

Here are what the fans are saying about Eminem’s new song and album.

The man who has been rapping about controversial things since the 90s said something controversial #EminemIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/hJ8RhlGFJl — 🤔 (@cartz1992) January 17, 2020

#EminemIsOverParty PEOPLE with VERY Low IQ criticize the double meaning of Eminem line-which is very deep and complicated for their HEADAIR. So sad that this world has I going towards materialism, stupidity….and Lipsticks pic.twitter.com/UwvBEdpyxH — Rea B (@ReaB68510669) January 17, 2020

Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift stans on Twitter really out here trying to cancel Eminem lmaoooooooooooo #EminemIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/Ruu18iAoPj — TRD (@trdflacko) January 17, 2020

Also Read | Mariah Carey's Twitter Account Gets Hacked, Posts Offensive Content Against Eminem

Also Read | Nick Cannon Says He Will Protect Eminem's Daughter When He 'spray Cans' Him In New Track

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.