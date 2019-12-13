Nick Cannon Says He Will Protect Eminem's Daughter When He 'spray Cans' Him In New Track

Nick Cannon once again put out his rage against rapper Eminem in his latest track titled Pray for Him. Nick not only dissed Slim Shady but the lyrics of the song also have verses about Eminem’s daughter Hailie. Read on to know more about this story.

Nick Cannon drags Eminem and his daughter in latest track

Nick Cannon has had a long-standing feud with rapper Eminem. Recently, Nick Cannon released a new track titled Pray for Him. The track, according to its verses, is another diss track for Eminem. Pray for Him is the second diss track by Cannon against Eminem. The track features The Black Squad’s Charlie Clips, Hitman Holla, Conceited, and Prince Eazy along with Nick.

More than just dissing Eminem, the track Pray for Him features Eminem’s daughter Hailie Scott Mathers. Hailie, who prefers staying out of the limelight, is Eminem’s daughter from his marriage with ex-wife Kimberly Anne Scott. The lyrics of this diss track are, “We gon’ pray for him (Uh), and move Hailie out the way when we spray cans/ We don’t shoot kids and women (Nah), we shootin’ amen (Amen)”.

Nick Cannon’s new track against Slim Shady also mentions lyrics like, “never be a legend”. The track also accuses Eminem of “gettin’ facelifts like an Instagram w****”. This diss track also states that Eminem voted for U.S. President Donal Trump. The second track, Invitation by Nick Cannon, invites Eminem on Nick’s comedy show Wild ‘N Out. Eminem has previously made an appearance on Cannon’s show.

This feud between Nick Cannon and Eminem started when Eminem dropped a track with Fat Joe titled Lord Above. The song featured lyrics that called Cannon and Eminem’s ex, singer Mariah Carey, "a nutjob". These lyrics hit Cannon hard as he shares his 8-year-old twins, Monroe and Morocan, with Mariah Carey.

