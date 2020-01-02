Mariah Carey's Twitter Account Gets Hacked, Posts Offensive Content Against Eminem

Mariah Carey, an American singer, songwriter, actor and producer, popularly referred to as the 'Songbird Supreme' by Guinness World Records, has won the hearts of many with her melismatic singing style, and signature use of the whistle register. Carey became the only artist ever to reportedly have her first five singles reach number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. The Hollywood star's Twitter account was hacked on New Year's eve, and more than 50 tweets were posted from her account containing vulgarities and offense against singer-rapper Eminem.

Hacker posts offensive content against rapper Eminem via Mariah Carey's Twitter account

According to reports, all offensive and vulgar tweets were erased from Carey's account as soon as the Twitter officials were made aware of the issue. The portal locked the compromised account and began investigating the situation. Some reports suggest that the hackers belonged to the group named 'The Chuckling Squad' that broke into the account of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey as well as other celebrities and popular faces including actor Chloe Grace Moretz. Many useless tweets were posted through Mariah's hacked account on December 31, including racial tweets and sexual comments about rapper Eminem. Though the tweets were deleted by evening, some of the posts mentioned that The Chuckling Squad has broken into Twitter again.

Hello 2020! 🎉 Cheers, toast, bravo to a spectacular new year!! 🥂❤️ pic.twitter.com/hSMXSNNgiO — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 1, 2020

Mariah Carey's song All I Want for Christmas Is You has the heart of fans even today. The album has hit 630 million views over the years, making it one of the widely played songs on YouTube. It also helped Mariah Carey become the first artist to rule the Billboard Hot 100 in four decades.

