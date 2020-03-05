Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin Announce Their First-ever Collaborative Tour, Details Here

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are set to tour together. Over their long music careers, both the singers have produced several hits. This news is welcomed with open arms by both Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin’s fans.

Enrique & Ricky to tour together

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are two of the most successful Latin artists. As mentioned earlier, the two Latin artists have produced several chartbusters in their long musical careers. Now, Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias will be soon touring together.

The two Latin artists will be kicking off their joint tour on September 5, 2020. Their first collaborative tour will be taking place in Phoenix. Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin will be touring several venues in North America till the end of October.

Also read | Enrique Iglesias And Anna Kournikova Share First Glimpse Of Their Newborn; See Pic

Newest Latin artist on the block, Sebastian Yatra will be opening for this collaborative tour. This collaborative tour has been produced by Live Nation. Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias will be bringing many of their hit singles on this tour. Take a look at Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Tour official tour poster here.

Enrique Iglesias is expected to perform his hits like, Hero, Bailando, I Like It, and Tonight. Recently, Enrique Iglesias recently also release two Spanish hit singles Subeme La Radio and Duele El Corazon. Iglesias is also set to release his next studio album later this year.

Also read | Texas City Paid Enrique Iglesias $485,000 For 2015 Concert

Ricky Martin is also set to perform many of his hits during this highly anticipated collaborative tour. He could be performing, The Cup of Life, Livin’ La Vida Loca, and She Bangs. Ricky Martin also released a new single titled Tiburones. This new single is expected to be part of his upcoming album.

Also read | Enrique Iglesias: Check-out The 10 Greatest Hits Of The 'King Of Latin Pop'

Also read | Ricky Martin Finds Inspiration In Puerto Rico Protests

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.