Enrique Iglesias And Anna Kournikova Share First Glimpse Of Their Newborn; See

Singer Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have been blessed with a third child. The two shared pictures with their little one on their respective Instagram accounts. According to a report in an entertainment portal, the two had been discreet about Anna's pregnancy but have now shared their happiness with everyone.

Here are the pictures shared by Enrique and Anna

Enrique Iglesias shared a beautiful picture with his new-born daughter. Enrique can be seen wearing a medical safety gear as poses with his little one. Iglesias called her 'His sunshine' and shared her birth date, which is January 30, 2020.

Anna Kournikova also shared two pictures on her Instagram. The tennis star first posted a picture of herself cuddling her little girl in her arms. She is smiling and seems to be ecstatic as she holds on to her baby.

Another picture that Anna shared is of herself with baby Iglesias and Enrique. Enrique can be seen kissing her forehead as she smiles. Enrique has embraced both Anna and his new-born with his hand.

Enrique and Anna are also parents to a pair of twins named Lucy and Nicholas. Anna had shared a cute video of the twins running behind the camera. The background has Enrique's song in the background.

(Image Courtesy: Anna Kournikova Instagram)

