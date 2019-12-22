The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Enrique Iglesias: Check-out The 10 Greatest Hits Of The 'King Of Latin Pop'

Music

Enrique Iglesias is a dynamic singer who is the reigning King of Latin Pop. Check out ten must-listen songs of the good-looking singer. Click to read more.

Written By Aishwarya Rai | Mumbai | Updated On:
Enrique Iglesias

Enrique Iglesias is known as the "King of Latin Pop". His songs are nothing less than anthems. The singing sensation has an unbelievable fanbase across the globe. Enrique Iglesias's songs are iconic, his mesmerising voice and emotional lyrics are nothing short of perfection and they regularly top the Billboard charts. The handsome Spanish-Filipino singer manages to create magic with his voice. The dashing singer has over 14.7 million followers on Instagram alone. People book tickets to his concerts months prior and his concerts are often sold out within hours. In the 2000s, Enrique's tracks were a rage amongst youngsters and this was the golden era of his career. Among his countless number of smashing hits, here we have compiled a list of his most memorable tracks-

Also Read: Ariana Grande: Check The Victorious Actor's Love For Black And White Pictures

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) on

Also Read:WATCH: Enrique Iglesias Shares Adorable Video With His 17-month-old Twins

Ten Greatest Hits Of Enrique Iglesias 

All the songs mentioned in the list are enormous commercial successes with over 10 million view each. Enrique Iglesias knows the art of striking the right chord with the audience's heart as most of his songs revolve around emotions like romance, pain, agony, enthusiasm, and celebration. Enrique's song videos are lavishly shot in beautiful locales filled with glamours background dancers. They have all the elements of music ecstasy, including a solid story plot.

Also Read: Filhhall Singer B Praak Shares An Uncanny Resemblance With American Singer Rapper Pitbull

  1. Bailando-Enrique Iglesias ft. Sean Paul, Descemer Bueno, Gente De Zona-Enrique Iglesias - Bailando
  2. Addicted-Enrique Iglesias - Addicted
  3. Not In Love-Enrique Iglesias ft. Kelis - Not In Love (Official Video)
  4. Hero -Enrique Iglesias - Hero
  5. Tonight I'm Lovin You feat Ludacris and DJ Frank E-Euphoria-Enrique Iglesias - Tonight (I'm Lovin' You)
  6. Somebody's Me-Enrique Iglesias - Somebody's Me
  7. Do You Know? -Insomniac-Enrique Iglesias - Do You Know? (The Ping Pong Song)
  8. I Like It feat. Pitbull-Enrique Iglesias - I Like It
  9. Escape-Enrique Iglesias - Escape
  10. Rhythm Divine-Rhythm Divine

Take A Look At Some Instagram Posts of Dapper Enrique Iglesias

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) on

Also Read: Katy Perry: Times When The Teenage Dream Popstar Proved She's A True Fashionista

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) on

Also Read:Rihanna: Know Why The Popstar Recently Apologized To Her Fans

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SHAMI CASTLES HOPE
DEPOSITOR REACTS ON BOMBAY HC ORDER
UP DGP: '57 POLICEMEN INJURED'
PM MODI TAKES ON OPPOSITION
'BRING BACK DHONI': ECHO NETIZENS
DILJIT'S COMMENT ON KYLIE'S PIC