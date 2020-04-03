Singers Palash Sen, Ankur Tewari And Other Artists Gear Up For Virtual Concert

Music artists such as Palash Sen, Ankur Tewari, Taba Chake and Nikhita Gandhi are gearing up for their respective virtual performances that can be enjoyed by their fans from the comfort of their homes amid the lockdown.

As per reports, JioSaavn has recently announced its initiative to keep live music alive and offer revenue streams to artists. It is said that during April, several artists will be performing for about 20-30 minutes on JioSaavn’s Facebook Live.

It is also reported that after the live performance, the audio of the artist will be recorded and uploaded on the JioSaavn app. The revenue that will be generated from the live streams will be given to the artist. It is also reported that viewers and fans can watch the performances for free and if they wish they can also pay whatever they feel like.

Recently, co-founder and CEO at JioSaavn, Rishi Malhotra spoke about the same in an interview. He wants fans to feel that their favourite artists' are performing in their living rooms. The live performances will begin today on 3 April at 7 pm with Tejas Menon being the first artist to perform. Artists such as Palash Sen, Ankur Tewari and other artists will be seen performing live during the week. Here below is the list of performers who will perform live this week, take a look.

Line up for this week

Love will keep us alive. Down with those who preach hatred. जो आग बुझ जाए हावाओं से #WohHumNahin pic.twitter.com/mNb2F3rJeL — Ankur Téwari (@ankurtewari) February 4, 2020

