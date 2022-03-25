'Evergone': Christina Perri Drops 1st Studio Song In 8 Yrs Inspired By Her Pregnancy Loss

Singer-songwriter Christina Perri has dropped her first studio single in the past eight years titled Evergone, which talks about grief and loss in the wake of losing a loved one. The track is inspired by the musician's personal journey of dealing with the demise of her newborn daughter Rosie in 2020. According to PEOPLE, Perri said that the track helped her come to terms with the sorrowful situation, hoping that it offers help to others dealing with a similar incident.

In 2020, Christina announced that Rosie, whom she was expecting with her partner Paul Costabile was "born silent" after giving early birth. In an emotional message, Perri said that the little one will "live forever in our hearts after fighting so hard to make it to our world."

Christina Perri releases first studio song Evergone after 8 years

In a press release announcing the track, Perri said, "It is a story about grief and loss and choosing to believe the person you lost isn't really gone," and added, "writing this song helped me heal from the recent loss of my daughter." She further called it "so much more than another release." The singer finally added, “I hope my words help others through their own grief and healing."

Marking a year of her daughter's demise in November 2021, Perri announced the release of a lullaby album titled Songs for Rosie. In an Instagram post, she mentioned how Rosie's 'short and powerful' life served such a huge purpose in her life, which has made her 'more capable of love and compassion' than she ever could be.

She added, "We learned how to hold space for loss and how to navigate unimaginable grief together and music always heals.....Releasing these songs for Rosie is so important for our hearts."

In an interview with PEOPLE shortly after announcing the album, Perri alleged that Songs for Rosie was the best way she could pay tribute to the departed soul. "When she passed away, I felt like the songs took on a different meaning, but they're still my song choices for her," she said that time. Meanwhile, Perri has finished recording her third studio album and is expected to drop its release date soon.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @CHRISTINAPERRI)