Christina Perri Expresses Grief After 2 Weeks Of Miscarriage; Says 'days Have Been Long'

On December 8, 2020, Christina Perri took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her two-year-old daughter Carmella Stanley Costabile. She penned a long note opening up about her grief of a pregnancy loss in the month of November. She tagged the loss as ‘the worst experience of her life’ in the caption. She admitted that the days have been long and yet they feel like they blend into one in the past two weeks since her miscarriage.

Christina Perri expresses her grief after two weeks of her miscarriage

In her emotional caption, the Jars of Hearts singer wrote, “Hi friends. I couldn’t think of one thing that felt appropriate to post after my last post other than Carmella and out little pug puppy, chocolate chip. She has brought a little bit of joy back into our house. Honestly, she hasn’t left my side. The days have been long and yet also feel like they all blend into one. We’re not ok, but we believe in a day we will be”.

She wrote, “Me, paul, and Carmella all wrap each other up in love and in sadness every day. We’re learning to navigate our grief together. Some days we can’t swim, some days we float fine”. She continued, “Every day we burst into tears and every day we find moments to laugh. It’s been all the feelings, all the emotions, all the questions, all the anger, all the sadness; all day long”. She further said that “some moments of surrender and hope slip in there, but not often”, adding that she said she knows “that’s all normal” in the grief-stricken process.

“Honestly, it’s been mostly overwhelming. But also, what’s been overwhelming has been the love and support. The calls, texts, messages, emails, letters, flowers, packages, gifts, food, prayers, cards, stories and visits have been the greatest outpouring of love in my lifetime”, she wrote. “Yes, it’s been the worst experience of my life, but how bittersweet to also be the most loved I’ve ever felt at the same time. Thank you”.

Christina continued to thank her loved ones and fans who encouraged them during the rough patch. She is also grateful to the people who open up about their struggles and pain to help soften other's pain. She further informed her fans that she’ll be staying out of her social media channels so that she can continue to heal with her family.

She added that her accounts will be managed by her team and will be updating about what’s coming next. She is currently looking forward to completing her new music. “Thank you for your patience and understanding at this time. I hope the holidays bring you joy, and I hope after a year that brought us so many storms, we find only rainbows in the new one”, she concluded. Meanwhile, two weeks ago, Christina revealed about her loss in an Instagram post. She revealed that the baby was stillborn and that she is at peace now and will live forever in their hearts.

