Falguni Pathak Releases A New Romantic Song For Navratri Season

The star of the Navratri season, Falguni Pathak is back again with another romantic Navratri song perfect for this season. The festival is just around the corner and the singer has released a new song on a Youtube channel. The song name “Madhmithu Naam” has been going viral ever since it got uploaded. Fans have been loving the new Navaratri song and praising Falguni Pathak for her amazing single.

Falguni Pathak releases a new romantic Navratri song

The video has already garnered over a hundred thousand views and it has been increasing significantly. The song Madhmithu Naam has been composed by Rashbihari Desai and written by Sudhir Desai. The song has gotten increasingly popular and fans have thanked Falguni Pathak for delivering an amazing song just in time for the Navratri season. The popular Gujarati song has gotten a twist with Falguni Pathak’s voice to it and thus fans have been enjoying it ever since.

Speaking to Telly Chakkar, the singer said that Madhmithu Naam according to her is undoubtedly a beautiful composition. She, therefore, praised the makers of the song and expressed how glad she was to be a part of the project. She then went on to remark that she feels especially delighted as she is the first one to put out the recorded version of the popular song. Thus Falguni Pathak was delighted to be a part of the iconic song and praised her team who helped put the song together and make it a success.

The video of the song features two young lovers and how Falguni Pathak in the video brings them together. Falguni Pathak then went on to share something about the Navratri season as well. She said in the same interview that it was quite fun for her to record the song as well as shoot it. She added that she is aware that there is a possibility that everyone may be celebrating Navratri from their homes this year. Therefore, according to Falguni Pathak, it is her way to reach out to the people who will be celebrating this year. She also added that through the song, she wishes to spread the message of hope and love. She ended her interaction by wishing everyone a happy and safe Navratri.

