Falguni Pathak Holds Balcony Concert For Neighbours Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; Watch

Singer Falguni Pathak, known for her Indie Pop compositions, recently held an impromptu ‘balcony concert’ to entertain her neighbours amid lockdown. A video that has now taken the internet by storm, Pathak can be seen singing Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaaye from 1971 hit Anand. Standing at her balcony, dressed in printed t-shirt and jacket, Pathak continued singing in her melodious voice using a microphone as people cheered.

Falguni Pathak entertaining neighbours with melodious songs during Lockdown 👌❤ pic.twitter.com/xzaeZkOLxf — Rosy (@rose_k01) May 9, 2020

'Just Woaaw'

A clip of the performance was shared on Twitter by a user called Rosy and has garnered over 6 thousand views since then. Netizens also showed their fandom for the ace singer and showed the post with plaudits.

Sab apane apne gharon mein hall se kitchen kitchen se bedroom bedroom se bathroom ghum rahe honge 😂😂😂 — Anshul Jain🇮🇳 (@I_M_aNSHUL) May 9, 2020

Lucky neighbours getting to listen to her freely for which we have to pay in good amounts. Good job Falguni entertaining people and making them stay at home — Praveen 🇮🇳 (@ArraPraveen) May 10, 2020

Just woww...😮😯 #awesomesong#richmelodiousvoice — Anushma kaushik (@KaushikAnushma) May 11, 2020

What? Nobody clapped whistled.. tasteless crowd perhaps or from different genre like remixes 😉 — Kuldeep M. (@KD_19) May 11, 2020

Falguni Pathak, who shot to fame in the 90s, is an Indian singer, performing artist, and composer. Her music is based on traditional musical forms from the Indian state of Gujarat. Since her professional debut in 1987, she has developed into an artist with a large fan base across India. The list of her renowned songs includes Maine Payal Hai Chhankai, Pal Pal Teri Yaad, Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye, Chudi amongst many others.

