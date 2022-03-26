Taylor Hawkins' Death: Miley Cyrus To Dedicate Upcoming Show To Late Foo Fighters Drummer

Taylor Hawkins, who belonged to the Grammy award-winning band Foo Fighters, breathed his last at the age of 50, and the news left millions of fans and the music industry devastated. Notable names from the world of music took to social media to mourn the demise of the popular musician on Saturday. Singer Miley Cyrus also headed to her Instagram account and shared a black and white picture of the late star as she announced a sweet gesture she would make to honour him.

Miley Cyrus on Taylor Hawkins death

Miley Cyrus shared a picture of Taylor Hawkins playing the drums with a huge smile on his face as she mentioned this is how she would always remember him. She also announced that she would be dedicating her next show, which will take place on March 27 to the Foo Fighters member.

English singer Mick Jagger also mourned the star's loss as he mentioned the news was 'incredibly sad'. He sent his thoughts and prayers to the drummer's family as he penned down a tweet on Saturday. Singer and songwriter Liam Gallagher was 'absolutely devastated' to head about the news as he sent his best to the bereaved family. Axl Rose also took to the micro-blogging site and called the late star a 'really great guy' as he extended his condolences to his family and Foo Fighters' fans. Others who mourned the loss of Hawkins included Travis Barker, Finneas, Nickleback, Ozzy Osbourne and many others.

So incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Taylor Hawkins. My thoughts are with his family and the band at this time. pic.twitter.com/wueydCu5gw — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 26, 2022

Absolutely devastated to hear the sad news about Taylor Hawkins my thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends RIP brother LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 26, 2022

Shocked n’ saddened to hear of the passing of Taylor Hawkins.He was a really great guy, drummer n’ family man. Was always great to see him!Was looking forward to seeing him n’ everyone in Daytona.Truly saddened. My deepest condolences to his family, the Foo Fighters n’their fans. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) March 26, 2022

The Foo Fighters took to their social media account to confirm the 'devastating' news as they shared a statement. They mentioned that the late drummer's 'musical spirit and infectious laughter' would stay with them forever as they mourned his loss. They also requested that his family be given privacy and respect during this 'unimaginably difficult time'. The statement read, "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

Image: Instagram/@mileycyrus, @travisbarker