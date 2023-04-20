Frank Ocean Pulls Out Of Coachella Weekend 2; Here's Why

Frank Ocean will not be moving forward with his second performance scheduled for the coming weekend at Coachella. Reportedly, he suffered from an injury on his leg during the music festival, due to which he has been pulled out of Coachella weekend 2. He has been advised by the doctor to not perform as he has sustained a sprain and two fractures on his left leg, as per a representative for the musician.

Frank Ocean said while talking about his Coachella performance, "It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon." According to Variety, there are chances that Blink-182 may fill his spot as a headliner for weekend 2 of Coachella. Check out some fans reaction below.

Fans:



“I can’t wait to see Frank Ocean at Coachella this weekend!!!”



Frank Ocean: pic.twitter.com/KpDvxLbpAT — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) April 19, 2023

The way Frank Ocean continues to finesse y’all into believing he’s some extraordinary phenomenon, while being the barest of the bare minimum artists, is astonishing. — 𝕯𝖔𝖓𝖉𝖎. (@_dxndi) April 17, 2023

everyone who bought Coachella weekend 2 tickets to see Frank Ocean pic.twitter.com/zMqah75sDx — Callmebennn 👑 (@CallMeBenn) April 19, 2023

Twitter: Frank Ocean is dropping out as the Coachella headliner. Blink-182 will replace him.

Ppl with Coachella Week 2 tickets: pic.twitter.com/CMcFtKI2ud — Dennis Nguyen (@pastorpapi23) April 19, 2023

About Frank Ocean's Coachella performance

Frank Ocean headlined the Day 3 of Coachella 2023 music festival. Several stars including Jackson Wang, Bjork, Willow, Ali Sethi, Raja Kumari, Kali Uchis and GloRilla among others performed on the same night. However, Frank Ocean's performance was not livestreamed on the YouTube channel of Coachella, unlike the others.

The singer made his appearance on the stage an hour late and his performance ended abruptly as there was a strict midnight curfew. It was also reported that Frank Ocean was supposed to perform on an ice rink that was custom-built for 100 skaters. However, only 30 skaters performed around him in custom outfits as the ice rink stage was dismantled.