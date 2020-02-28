'Freddie Mercury Close': Street In London Suburb Named After Queen Singer

Freddie Mercury is regarded as one of the greatest musical legends and one of the most prominent figures in the world. Freddie was the frontman for the band Queen. The group managed to create several records with their songs including We Will Rock You, Bohemian Rhapsody, Another One Bites the Dust, among others.

Hanworth Road is now known as Freddie Mercury Close

Not too long ago, Rami Malek played the role of Freddie Mercury in a film dedicated to the Queen singer. The film, Bohemian Rhapsody, won several accolades and even won Rami an Academy Award for his brilliant portrayal of the late singer. Freddie is still appreciated for his musical genius years after he passed away.

Recently a street in southwest London, formerly called Hanworth Road, where Freddie lived with his family has been named after him. Freddie’s real name was Farrokh Bulsara and the frontman was an Indian Parsi who moved to the UK to live at Gladstone Avenue in Feltham. Kashmira Bulsara, his sister formally unveiled the street sign bearing Freddie Mercury’s name on it. The sign reads Freddie Mercury Close, and Kashmira unveiled this sign alongside Mayor of the local borough of Hounslow Tony Louki.

The Councillor mentioned that even though Freddie passed away in 1991, his music still lives on. He added that people will fondly remember his work through this gesture. He also added that fans worldwide may feel free and welcomed to visit this town anytime. He then thanked the World Zoroastrian Organisation for organising the event. The street sign bearing the singer's name is placed just outside the head office of the WZO.

