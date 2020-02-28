'Indian 2' Accident: Director Shankar Questioned By CCB, Kamal Haasan To Be Called In Soon

A week after three people lost their lives on the sets of Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, director S Shankar appeared before the Central Crime Branch for inquiry. This was after a crane reportedly fell on the sets, killing three and injuring several on the spot.

Indian 2 Director Shankar questioned

After the investigation was transferred to the CCB, the sleuths summoned the director for questioning. Shankar arrived at the Commissioner's office at around 11 am on Thursday, February 27, and the investigation was carried out by CCB officer G Nagajothi.

A senior police officer informed that the director's statement has been recorded and further investigations are underway. He further went on to add that actor Kamal Haasan would be soon summoned.

READ: Has Kamal Haasan's Net Worth Taken A Hit Post The Accident On The Sets Of 'Indian 2'?

After the incident, Kamal Haasan took to his social media to address ṭhe underlying safety standards in the entertainment industry. In the social media post shared on February 22, Kamal Haasan questioned the production house about the safety measures undertaken before beginning work on Indian 2.

He also enquired about insurance and stated that many production houses do not take safety standards seriously. Read below-

READ: 'Indian 2' Accident: Police Files FIR; Kamal Haasan & Director To Be Questioned

The accident took place in suburban Nazrathpet when the crane employed to erect the set crashed, killing three and injuring nine others, said the police without divulging further details. The shoot was underway at a private cinema studio, they added. According to reports, as soon as the incident happened, Kamal Haasan rushed to the spot and ensured that the rest of the cast and crew were safe.

Directed by Shankar, Indian 2 is a big-budget flick starring Kamal Haasan, Kajal Agarwal, Rakul Preet, Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Delhi Ganesh and Nedumudi Venu in prominent roles. The movie is a sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Indian. The movie is scheduled to release next year.

READ: Indian 2 Accident: Kamal Haasan Announces Rs 1 Crore Compensation For Victims

READ: Kamal Haasan On 'Hey Ram' Completing 20 Years, Says 'Warning Coming True'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.