From 'Raat Baaki' To 'Tamma Tamma', Listen To Bappi Lahiri's 5 Cool Songs Here

Singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri's music has been featured in more than 650 films. Fondly known as Bappi Da, the musician has sung songs for Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek, Dev and Sunil Anand, Dharmendra and his son Sunny Deol, Sunil Dutt and his son Sanjay Dutt among many others. The singer recently said that he is also willing to sing songs for Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol. His four-decade-long career has inspired many artists and the singer; he still continues to amaze the audience with his incredible music. Bappi Lahiri is also widely known as the 'disco king,' in India. Here are some of his best songs.

I Am A Disco Dancer (1982)

This super hit song is from the movie Disco Dancer in 1982. It starred Mithun Chakraborty, Kim, Kalpana Iyer, Om Puri, and Om Shivpuri in pivotal roles. Bappi Lahiri was the music director of this film.

Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Rahe (1985)

This catchy song is from the movie Saaheb. The movie starred Anil Kapoor and Amrita Singh in lead roles. Music director Bappi Lahiri also worked with popular playback singer S. Janaki in this movie.

Raat Baaki (1982)

This song is from the movie Namak Halal. It starred Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Parveen Babi. The movie's soundtrack became a huge hit. Bappi Lahiri collaborated with Asha Bhosle for the song.

De De Pyaar De (1984)

This song is from the movie Sharaabi, which was directed by Prakash Mehra. Sharaabi stars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Prada with Pran and Om Prakash along with Bharat Bhushan and Ranjeet. The music was composed by Bappi Lahiri and it was very popular when the movie was released.

Tamma Tamma Again (2017)

This song is from the movie Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya. The movie starred Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Bappi Lahiri made a comeback as a singer Tamma Tamma Again.

