AMAs 2019: Here Is The List Of The Best Performances At The 2019 American Music Awards

The 2019 American Music Awards was held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. Some of the eminent names from the music industry marked their presence at the award show in their fancy custom-made designer ensembles while most of the audiences were looking forward to the performances of the pop singers from Selena Gomez to Lizzo.

Here is the list of the best performances of the American Music Awards:

1) Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez opened the 2019 AMAs with her performance. The singer-actor performed her recent singles titled Lose You To Love Me and Look At Her Now and made all the "Selenators" go gaga about her performance. It was her first Live TV performance after two years.

2) Taylor Swift

The artist of the decade Taylor Swift too rocked the AMAs stage as she performed a medley of her greatest hits in honour of being awarded Artist of the Decade and she kicked it off with The Man off her latest album, Lover. The singer also made history as she won all the titles that she was nominated for at the 2019 AMAs.

3) Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabelo

The 'It' couple of Hollywood Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabelo made the audience go "awww" not only with their on-stage chemistry but also with their PDA while they were sitting in the audience. The couple performed their record-breaking song Senorita and won an award for the same.

4) Lizzo

The pop sensation Lizzo who is on a roll performed the song titled Jerome at the. The Truth Hurts singer made heads turn with her smallest hand bang at the red carpet of the 2019 American Music Awards.

