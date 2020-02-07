G Eazy Collaborates With Tyga And Tory Lanez For New Song 'Still Be Friends'

G Eazy has been making headlines because of his recent Instagram story, which featured him and Megan Thee Stallion. The fans have been asking the rapper if he is seeing Megan but he has not given out any official statement regarding the same yet. Instead, he has kept his fans satisfied by dropping his new song named, Still Be Friends. Read more about G Eazy’s new song Still Be Friends.

Also Read | Chinese Nationals Mourn Death Of Whistleblower Who First Raised Coronavirus Alarm

Also Read | Nirbhaya Case: Delhi Court Dismisses Tihar Jail's Plea Seeking Death Warrant On Feb 20

Tory Lanez, G Eazy and Tyga come together for Still Be Friends

G Eazy collaborated with Tory Lanez and Tyga to produce his latest track, Still Be Friends. The Bay Arena based rapped has released a song that directly coincides with his recent Houston Hottie controversy. The lyrics of the song seem to have a signature G Eazy style that was evident in his previous works. The fans of the rapper have taken to their social media handles to share their feeling about G Eazy’s new song.

Also Read | India U19 World Cup Journey: How Yashasvi Jaiswal And Co Made Their Way To The 2020 Final

Also Read | Babul Supriyo Reacts To The Ruckus In LS, Says 'Rahul Gandhi's Remark Angered The Nation'

Since #GEazy is trending, let me throw it back to one of his first videos - Candy Girl. 🍭 I went to college with Gerald aka #GEazy and he’s always surrounded himself with black women and black culture. Only went to WW when black women got sick of his shit. pic.twitter.com/ZPdIFPko9Z — AJ (@Black5thavenue_) February 3, 2020

Also Read | Improved Fitness In Last 3 Years Behind Team's Success, Says Women's Hockey Skipper Rani

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.