G Eazy Collaborates With Tyga And Tory Lanez For New Song 'Still Be Friends'

Music

Gazy has been a trending topic since his viral Instagram video. He has also dropped his new track. Read more about G Eazy's latest song, Still Be Friends.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
g eazy

G Eazy has been making headlines because of his recent Instagram story, which featured him and Megan Thee Stallion. The fans have been asking the rapper if he is seeing Megan but he has not given out any official statement regarding the same yet. Instead, he has kept his fans satisfied by dropping his new song named, Still Be Friends. Read more about G Eazy’s new song Still Be Friends.

Tory Lanez, G Eazy and Tyga come together for Still Be Friends

G Eazy collaborated with Tory Lanez and Tyga to produce his latest track, Still Be Friends. The Bay Arena based rapped has released a song that directly coincides with his recent Houston Hottie controversy. The lyrics of the song seem to have a signature G Eazy style that was evident in his previous works. The fans of the rapper have taken to their social media handles to share their feeling about G Eazy’s new song. 

