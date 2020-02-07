India U19 World Cup Journey: How Yashasvi Jaiswal And Co Made Their Way To The 2020 Final

The India Under-19 boys have made their way to yet another ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup Final. Young talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravi Bishnoi have rejuvenated the Indian cricket scene and are paving the way for a whole new generation of stars. Let us take a brief look back at the journey of the Indian Under-19 team to the final of the 2020 World Cup.

U19 World Cup 2020: India's journey to the Final

India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19

After fifties from Priyam Garg and Yashasvi Jaiswal helped India set an imposing total of 297, Akash Singh and Siddhesh Veer led the bowling line-up to clean up Sri Lanka for a paltry 207. India won the match by 90 runs.

Japan U19 vs India U19

Japan were put in to bat first and Ravi Bishnoi's 4/5 wrecked havoc on the lineup. They were made to fall for only 41 runs. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kumar Kushagra made light work of the chase and finished the match in just 4.5 overs. India won the match by 10 wickets.

India U19 vs New Zealand U19

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyaansh Saxena helped India set a Duckworth-Lewis total of 191 in 23 overs. New Zealand fell in just 21 overs and could only score 147. Ravi Bishnoi's 4/30 impacted the Kiwis deeply. India won the match by 44 runs.

India U19 vs Australia U19 in quarter-final

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Atharva Ankolekar smashed fifties to get India to 233. Kartik Tyagi's 4/24 helped restrict Australia to 159. India won the match by 74 runs and qualified for the semi-final against Pakistan.

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 in Semi-final

After batting first, Pakistan set a total of 172 for India to chase as they were restricted by Sushant Mishra's 3/28. Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a century while Divyaansh Saxena supported him with a fifty. India chased the total down in no time. India won by 10 wickets and qualified for the final against Bangladesh on February 9.

