Paul McCartney Recalls 1964 Incident To Condemn George Floyd's Death, Feels 'sick & Angry'

The United States of America has been gripped by widespread protests in the aftermath of George Floyd's death. Some of the most notable names of the entertainment industry too have been vocal in condemning racial discrimination and violence. The latest Hollywood star to send a strong message on the subject was Paul McCartney.

The veteran musician recalled how The Beatles had refused to perform in front of a segregated audience back in 1964 as he reflected on if things have changed over time while demanding justice for George Floyd.

Sharing his statement via a post on Twitter, McCartney wrote that amid the protests and demonstrations, many might be wondering what could be done to resolve the situation. The singer added that there were no answers or quick fixes, but there was a need for ‘change.’ The 77-year-old also stated that people needed to ‘work together’ to overcome racism in all forms, and ‘learn more’, ‘listen more’, ‘educate ourselves’ and ‘take action.’

Going back to the 1964 incident, McCartney mentioned that The Beatles once was supposed to perform in front of a segregated audience in Jacksonville. He recalled how it ‘felt wrong’ to them at that time, and the event turned out to their ‘first non-segregated audience.’ He added that it seemed like ‘common sense’ to them, something that also became a part of their contracts.

Paul McCartney felt ‘sick and angry’ that 60 years later the world was in shock at the ‘horrific scenes’ of the ‘senseless murder’ of George Floyd at the hands of police while highlighting other cases as well.

McCartney backed all those raising their voice and demanding justice for George Floyd and all who died and suffered. He concluded with the statement, “Saying nothing is not an option.”

Before McCartney, actors like Hugh Jackman, George Clooney and singers such as Beyonce, Adele, Justin Bieber had also condemned the incident, calling for an end to racial discrimination with strong words.

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died in Minneapolis earlier last week. As per reports, Floyd was arrested by the local police for unspecified charges on May 26. A tussle is said to have broken out between George Floyd and the police officials, which resulted in Floyd’s death after being subdued for several minutes by an officer. In a video that went viral on the internet, the officer was seen pressing his knee against Floyd's neck who was seen gasping for air before turning motionless.

George Floyd's death has triggered mass unrest in various parts of the US. As per reports, police officer Derek Chauvin and three other officers - Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng - were later fired by the Minneapolis Police Department. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

