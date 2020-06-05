Norah Jones dedicates rousing musical act to George Floyd, says 'actions speak volumes'

The United States of America is witnessing large scale protests over the death of African-American man George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer. The movement against racism is spreading worldwide, and celebrities too have been joining in and expressing their support. While many of them have sent out strong posts on social media, some of them have also taken to the streets and even faced some stern moments with the police.

Norah Jones too paid tributes to George Floyd on Friday with a musical act. The singer-musician performed for ‘anyone who wants to listen’, but dedicated it to Floyd and his family and to the families of those who have ‘died unjustly at the hands of people in power.’

In the video, Norah seemed to get emotional before beginning and looked sombre all through the performance. The Come Away With Me artist gave a rousing performance with the piano, humming along for the major part of the act, before crooning a few words towards the end.

Norah, who is the daughter of Indian sitar legend Pandit Ravi Shankar, concluded her post by writing that ‘actions speak volumes’, while wishing all love and safety.

Here’s the post

Hi. I’m going to play for anyone who wants to listen. I dedicate today’s music to the family of George Floyd and all the families of those who have died unjustly at the hands of people in power. Actions speak volumes.

I wish you all love and safety, Norah pic.twitter.com/mZ3QVG1qL3 — Norah Jones (@NorahJones) June 4, 2020

Meanwhile, celebrities have been expressing support to the movement by condemning the incident with gestures like ‘Blackout Tuesday,’ in which many Indian celebrities also joined in. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff and many others have also reacted strongly, some using hashtags like 'Black Lives Matter.'

George Floyd died on May 25 after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin tried to pin him down by kneeling on the back of his neck for over eight minutes. Protests, largely peaceful but some turning violent, have taken place for eight days now, with thousands joining. The protests have also spread to countries like Ireland, New Zealand, United Kingdom and Australia.

