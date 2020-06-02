Last Updated:

George Floyd's Death: Syrian Artists Paint Memorial On Remainder Of A Destroyed Wall

Aziz Asmar and Anis Hamdoun, two artists from war-torn Syria, painted powerful murals of George Floyd that read “I can’t breathe”, supporting #BlackLivesMatter.

George Floyd

George Floyd’s death has triggered widespread protests in different parts of the world and people expressing solidarity with the rejuvenated #BlackLivesMatter movement have come up with creative ways showing the power of protests. Aziz Asmar and Anis Hamdoun, two artists from war-torn Syria, painted powerful murals of Floyd that read “I can’t breathe” and “no to racism”.

The pictures immediately went viral on Twitter and netizens hailed the artists for choosing to paint the mural of Floyd in Syria which itself is facing a humanitarian crisis. "This town in Syria was destroyed. There were hardly any walls left. Two artists - Aziz Asmar and Anis Hamdoun - could have painted anything they wanted on this remaining wall. They chose to paint a mural of George Floyd," wrote a user. Check out some of the murals: 

'Do this another way'

While there have been scattered incidents of violence over the death, the victim's brother Terrence Floyd made an emotional plea against the mayhem at the same spot a police officer kneeled on George’s neck.  Terrence asked the crowd, “What are you all doing?” and added that destruction is “not going to bring my brother back”. 

Citing his own actions, Terrence said that if he is not “blowing up stuff” and choosing to keep the entire community intact in the face of the tragedy, then what the supporters are doing on the streets will not result in any positive outcome. Therefore, he suggested, "let's do this another way".

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump threatened to deploy the military to American cities to quell a rise of violent protests, declaring himself "the president of law and order”. Pointing to the incidents of violent protests, Trump said that violent acts are not of peaceful protesters but are examples of “domestic terror”.

(Image: Twitter / @goodyweaver)

First Published:
