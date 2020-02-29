Geri Halliwell Shares A Throwback Pic Of Spice Girls On Her Instagram; Take A Look

Geri Halliwell who is a member of the girl band Spice Girls is one of the most loved members of the group. The pop group has broken up and got back together many times now, but the only thing that remains constant is the love and support fans show to their favourite band.

Recently, Geri Halliwell, one of the Spice Girls, took to her Instagram to share a throwback picture of the girl band. Take a look at the throwback picture shared by the singer on her social media.

Read Also| Victoria Beckham’s Son Makes Her Groove To A Spice Girls’ Song For More TikTok Followers

Geri Halliwell shares a throwback picture of Spice Girls on her Instagram:

Geri Halliwell took to her Instagram on February 28, 2020, to share a picture of her and the other Spice Girls. In this throwback picture, the girls can be seen holding each other as they pose for the camera. She captioned the picture by writing “Back in the day trinity studios near maiden head. Singing ‘We’re gonna make it happen’ 🎤 #dreambig”.

Read Also| Victoria Beckham Recalls Fondest Fashion Memory From Spice Girls Time

In the picture, Geri can be seen along with fellow bandmates Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton, and Victoria Beckham. In the photo, Mel C is seen putting her hand on Halliwell's shoulder while Bunton is pouting next to Beckham and Mel B.

This 1994 music sensation group was one of the best-selling female group of all time. The Spice Girls dominated the music world from the moment they released their first single, "Wannabe" in 1996. But things did not last long as they parted ways in 2000. After this, the girl band got back together briefly in 2007 for a reunion tour.

Read Also| Spice Girls To Reunite For Animation Film On Band

Apart from this, they again got back together in 2012 to perform at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics. They have again got back together in 2016 and during a tour in 2019 where four out of five members performed on the stage. Victoria Beckham was absent from the reunion as she was reportedly occupied with other commitments.

Read Also| It's Official! Spice Girls Announce Reunion Tour But Without One Important Member

(Source: Spice Girls Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.