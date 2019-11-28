Victoria Beckham’s Son Makes Her Groove To A Spice Girls’ Song For More TikTok Followers

Prominent fashion designer and former Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham recently revealed that her 17-year-old son Romeo took the 'advantage' of her popularity to increase his followers on his social media handle. She made this hilarious revelation on The Ellen Degeneres show where she said that her son made her dance to a track by the Spice Girls. Spice Girls was a popular all-girls pop band which had Victoria as one of the members. Victoria went on to say that she danced on the popular Spice Girls song Spice Up Your Life for her son who was eager to further increase his followers on Tik Tok. Watch the video here.

Victoria's son Romeo enjoys a massive social media fan following

The video shared by Romeo has been going viral all over the internet. It seems that sharing his mother's dance video has worked wonders for him as now he enjoys around 147,000 followers on the application. Victoria recently talked about her favourite fashion outfit during her time as a Spice Girl. She revealed that her fondest fashion memory from the Spice Girls time was of a music video titled Goodbye, that released in the year 1998. The famous song was later also included in the music list of their Album titled Forever. She added that she was pregnant with her eldest son Brooklyn at the time of Goodbye and at that time she had a bob cut alongside wearing a dress designed by German designer, Jim Sanders and really awesome makeup.

Victoria's family supported her during the launch of her collection at the London Fashion Week

Beckham further went on to say that it was a time during the pregnancy period that automatically made her glow a little bit and it just felt completely natural. She also said that it was this particular time that painted a smile on her face as she had Brooklyn in her womb. Meanwhile, her husband, David Beckham along with their four children Brooklyn, Harper, Romeo, and Cruz, all came in to support of the first showcasing of her latest spring/summer collection at the London Fashion Week. The doting husband also showcased the entire family's love and support by posting a picture on a social media platform.

