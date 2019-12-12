Most Popular Songs Of Guru Randhawa That Won Millions Of Hearts In 2019

Guru Randhawa is one of the top musicians and is known for his melodious tunes in the music industry. The Punjabi artist is associated mostly with Punjabi and Bollywood music and has recently gone global after working with international rapper Pitbull. Take a look at some of Guru Randhawa's most popular music from this year:

Slowly Slowly

This upbeat peppy number featuring Pitbull has already crossed over 200 million views on YouTube. The music video is an absolute visual and audio treat for all the Randhawa and Pitbull fans. This cross-cultural collaboration between the two was shot in Miami by director Gifty and marks T-Series' foray into the international music scene as it looks to go global.

Enni Soni

Enni Soni is a romantic track from the action-thriller film Saaho. The song was made available in different versions including Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The singer himself had composed the music for the song in every language and has also penned the lyrics for the Bollywood version.

#ENNISONI from #Saaho will be released in 5 languages. Hindi/Punjabi Bollywood version, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu.

Ik Gera

This is one of Guru Randhawa's recent tracks which came out in September. It has been produced by T-Series & Bhushan Kumar. Guru Randhawa has penned the lyrics and is also the composer for the music, wheres the video director is Rajiev Dhingra.

Crazy Habibi vs Decent Munda

This video song is from the 2019 film Arjun Patiala. The item number features Sunny Leone, Diljit Dosanjh, and Varun Sharma in the music video. It has been sung by Guru Randhawa & composed by the musical duo Sachin-Jigar.

Main Deewana Tera

Main Deewana Tera is a party song also from the Bollywood film Arjun Patiala. The song is voiced by Guru Randhawa and Nikhita Gandhi, while the Sachin-Jigar duo has composed it. The video song stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon.

