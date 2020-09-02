Did You Know Gippy Grewal’s Bollywood Debut Was Opposite Govinda’s Daughter?

Gippy Grewal is a well-known Indian actor, singer, director and producer who is majorly known for his works in the Hindi and Punjabi entertainment industry. Having broken many records in the Punjabi music industry, Gippy Grewal made his acting debut in 2010 with the Punjabi language movie, Mel Karade Rabba that was the official remake of the Hindi language commercially successful movie, Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein (2001).

The artist went ahead to appear in many Punjabi language movies before he made his Bollywood debut. But, fans might be unaware of the fact that Gippy Grewal made his Bollywood debut opposite the evergreen actor, Govinda’s daughter, Tina Ahuja. Read ahead.

Gippy Grewal’s Bollywood debut was opposite Govinda’s daughter?

In 2015, Gippy Grewal made his Bollywood debut opposite the evergreen actor, Govinda’s daughter and a debutant herself, Tina Ahuja. The two played the lead characters in the Hindi language romantic comedy movie, Second Hand Husband, written and directed by Smeep Kang. The movie also cast Dharmendra, Vijay Raaz, and Sanjay Mishra as the lead characters.

The plot of the film revolves around Gurpreet and Rajbir who are in love and want to get married to each other. The only thing that is stopping them from doing so is the fact that Rajbir has to pay alimony to his ex-wife Neha. But, Gurpreet being a lawyer knows that Rajbir is entitled to pay Neha alimony other till she gets married again. So, the journey of finding a boy for Neha in order to get her remarried starts, but it also leads them into a lot of trouble.

Gippy Grewal’s upcoming projects

Gippy Grewal will be seen in a minimum of three movies on the big screen next year (2021). Manje Bistre 3 is the third instalment to the Manje Bistre series of Punjabi movies. The movie will be directed by Baljit Singh Deo and is written by Rana Ranbir. The movie cast Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi, and Karamjit Anmol as the lead cast of the movie. His second release of the next year, Maa is made under Gippy Grewal’s own production banner.

The movie will be releasing on the occasion of Mother’s Day and no further detail about the movie has officially been shared by the makers of the movie. His third release of the year 2021, Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi, will be directed by Smeep Kang. The movie cast Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon, and Zareen Khan as the lead characters of the movie. Reports from SpotBoyE claim that Gippy Grewal will also be seen in Dare and Lovely, opposite Taapsee Pannu.

